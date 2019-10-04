Planning To Get In A Rebound Relationship? Here Are The Things You Should Know About It Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

Did you just start dating someone after having a breakup? Or have you started dating someone else even before ending the existing relationship, as you and your existing partner do not have any emotional connection?

Whether or not you were in a relationship for a long time, breakups are always painful. Even if you haven't invested too much of emotions into the relationship, a breakup can affect you to a great extent. But, then you might jump into a new romantic relationship and wonder if it would last long. This is what 'rebound relationship' is all about.

Also read: 7 Types Of Relationships You Should Know About So That You Can Pick The Best One For Yourself!

What Is A Rebound Relationship?

When a person gets into a new relationship right after his or her breakup, then the person is said to be in a rebound relationship. The person can also start dating someone else before his/her breakup, due to a lack of emotional bonding in the existing relationship.

So we can say, a rebound relationship starts after one has ended. People getting into a rebound relationship might look for distraction and emotional support.

What You Need To Know About Rebound Relationship

1. It may help you in finding the one you deserve

If you have decided to rebound then you better to think of making it a happier one. For this, you need to be clear about the kind of partner you are looking for yourself. You can figure out some traits and characteristics that you would like to see in your new partner. Before you jump into a rebound relationship make sure you are honest and open to your new partner. Also, make sure your partner is open about his/her previous relationship(s) and other things. This way, your new relationship can be full of peace and happiness.

2. It can help you to move on

It is obvious that after you have ended your relationship or marriage, you might feel upset and disturbed for a few days. Even if you had lost the emotions and love for your partner, you might feel uneasy, post-breakup. In that case, a rebound relationship will help you to get over your break up. It will heal your wounds caused by the previous relationship and will help you in distracting yourself from the bitter memories of your previous relationship.

Also read: 8 Tips That Will Make You More Mature In Your Relationship

3. It may make you feel loved once again

There is no denying that breakup hurts. Your existing or ex-partner might accuse you of various things, even if you are not at fault. This can affect your self-esteem and bring haunting memories to you. In such a case, a rebound relationship can help you in feeling loved and special once again. It can help you in finding your true love.

4. It may be started for a purpose

Some people may not like the idea of sitting in a corner of their room and mourning over a relationship that is already over. They might look for something or someone who can distract them from the previous relationship. Such people can get in a rebound relationship to get over their previous breakup and have a new start in their life. They can take it as a therapy to readjust in their life and have someone to give them emotional support. But, after they have moved on, they might end the rebound relationship.

5. It may be 'too early' for you

Though you are happy and satisfied in your new relationship, it is possible that you are in it too soon. You may feel that your new partner is taking things too fast as he or she wants everything to be perfect. Or you may want commitment from your new partner as soon as you have entered in a rebound relationship. This can affect you and your relationship.

6. It may hurt you

As mentioned above, a rebound relationship can be started for a purpose, once your partner moves on from the memories of his or her previous relationship(s), he or she may also leave you. Since the person got in a relationship with you for the purpose of regaining self-esteem and making his or her ex jealous, there is a high chance that once that purpose is completed, you will be left alone.

Also read: 13 Golden Rules To Keep The Spark Alive In A Relationship

Now that you are in a rebound relationship it is better to take things in a slow and steady manner. You should consider the rebound relationship as another chance of finding true love. This will help you in building a strong foundation in your new relationship and making your relationship last longer.