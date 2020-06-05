ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Here Are The 9 Secrets That Your Girlfriend Would Never Tell You

    By

    Do you think your girlfriend tells you everything and never hides anything from you? Well, this may be wrong. Even though it is essential for couples to maintain transparency in their relationship, there are a few things that your girlfriend may not tell you.

    However, these things may not affect your relationship in a negative way. In order to know what are those things your girlfriend may hide from you scroll down the article to read more.

    10 Things Every Woman Should Do To Make Her Man Feel Loved And Special

    Array

    1. She Tells Almost Everything To Her Best Friend(s)

    Believe it or not, your girlfriend will discuss everything with her best friend. She considers it important to let her bestie know what's going on in her life. She will always prefer to confide in her friends. Not only this, but they consider it extremely important to seek approval from their best friends. She will always seek their opinions before making a final decision. Her best friend knows about her more than you do.

    Array

    2. She Does Things To Make You Feel Jealous

    You will be surprised to know that your girlfriend loves to see you getting jealous of something related to her. By saying so, we do not mean to say that your girlfriend is a crazy maniac who always wants to make you jealous. Instead, she would do something to make you show your possessiveness for her. She will try to make you jealous of her colleagues and male friends, only to check, if you care. She may try to be a bit flirtatious to see that look of jealousy on your face.

    Array

    3. She Often Sends You Mixed Signals

    This happens with most of the women and they can't help it. There will be times when she may send you mixed signals hoping you would understand. For example, if you find her upset and she says she is fine, then you need to understand that she may not be fine. The moment your gut instinct tells you something is wrong and your girlfriend replies in one line answers such as ‘I am not angry', ‘I am fine' or ‘it is okay', then there is a hint that you need to find out what went wrong. Leaving your girlfriend on her after receiving these one-line answers can invite unnecessary arguments.

    Array

    4. She Notices Your All Quirks

    If you think she doesn't notice when you pick your nose or when you drop your food while eating, then you may be wrong. Even if she doesn't say anything, she notices whatever you do. She will also notice if you have ironed your clothes or not or if you eat without brushing your teeth. Therefore, it is better to cultivate good habits than to annoy her in the long run.

    Array

    5. She Used To Fantise About Being With You

    Yes, it is true. She used to fantasise about being with you, even before you started dating each other. This happens only when you have successfully impressed her and made her realise that you are the best match for her. Moreover, women love to imagine the scenario where they are loved by someone, even before it actually happens. So if you are sure that your girl is head over heels with you, then we bet you she might have thought of being with you before it actually happened.

    Array

    6. She May Compare You With Her Ex

    This indeed is surprising but it is true. At times, your lady love may have compared you with her ex. If your girlfriend ever had any relationship with someone in the past, chances are that she might have compared you with her ex. It is not that she wants to go back to her ex but she may compare you with her ex to figure out what makes you better than her ex. Trust us, if she loves you dearly, then she may have compared you only to make herself understand that you are the one she deserves.

    Array

    7. She Often Feels Insecure

    Who said that girls don't feel insecure in relationships? They may feel so, especially if you are friends with many women. She may wonder what if she is not that attractive, loving, caring or intelligent like your other female friends. This is only because she doesn't want to lose you. However, she may never tell you this.

    Array

    8. She Enjoys Stalking Other People

    No matter what it is, your girlfriend always enjoys knowing everything about anything. Even if it is about her sister's boyfriend or if it is about her high school teacher dating a new person, she will always enjoy stalking people over social media. Not only this, but she will also try to stalk your best friend and his/her partner. She would also try to stalk which brand's clothes a person wears. Though she may never accept this, we bet you your lady enjoys stalking people and things online.

    Array

    9. She Hates When You Ignore Her

    If you think ignoring your girlfriend's calls and messages during office hours can save you, then you are wrong. The moment you ignore her, you are inviting a heated argument. Women love when they get attention from all sides, especially when it is from her man. That doesn't mean you need to put your work aside and attend her. We just want to tell you that your woman hates when you take her for granted or ignore her. Instead of ignoring her calls and messages, you can drop a message that you are busy at the moment and will get back to her as soon as you are free.

    5 Reasons Why Arguing With Your Wife Can Be A Bad Decision

    So these were some of the things that your girlfriends may hide from you. Now that you have known these things, we hope you will be able to prevent most of the ugly fights and petty arguments. Also, you need to understand she loves you a lot and therefore, it is important for you to try to understand her.

    More RELATIONSHIP News

    Read more about: relationship
    Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue