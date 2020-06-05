Here Are The 9 Secrets That Your Girlfriend Would Never Tell You

1. She Tells Almost Everything To Her Best Friend(s) Believe it or not, your girlfriend will discuss everything with her best friend. She considers it important to let her bestie know what's going on in her life. She will always prefer to confide in her friends. Not only this, but they consider it extremely important to seek approval from their best friends. She will always seek their opinions before making a final decision. Her best friend knows about her more than you do.

2. She Does Things To Make You Feel Jealous You will be surprised to know that your girlfriend loves to see you getting jealous of something related to her. By saying so, we do not mean to say that your girlfriend is a crazy maniac who always wants to make you jealous. Instead, she would do something to make you show your possessiveness for her. She will try to make you jealous of her colleagues and male friends, only to check, if you care. She may try to be a bit flirtatious to see that look of jealousy on your face.

3. She Often Sends You Mixed Signals This happens with most of the women and they can't help it. There will be times when she may send you mixed signals hoping you would understand. For example, if you find her upset and she says she is fine, then you need to understand that she may not be fine. The moment your gut instinct tells you something is wrong and your girlfriend replies in one line answers such as ‘I am not angry', ‘I am fine' or ‘it is okay', then there is a hint that you need to find out what went wrong. Leaving your girlfriend on her after receiving these one-line answers can invite unnecessary arguments.

4. She Notices Your All Quirks If you think she doesn't notice when you pick your nose or when you drop your food while eating, then you may be wrong. Even if she doesn't say anything, she notices whatever you do. She will also notice if you have ironed your clothes or not or if you eat without brushing your teeth. Therefore, it is better to cultivate good habits than to annoy her in the long run.

5. She Used To Fantise About Being With You Yes, it is true. She used to fantasise about being with you, even before you started dating each other. This happens only when you have successfully impressed her and made her realise that you are the best match for her. Moreover, women love to imagine the scenario where they are loved by someone, even before it actually happens. So if you are sure that your girl is head over heels with you, then we bet you she might have thought of being with you before it actually happened.

6. She May Compare You With Her Ex This indeed is surprising but it is true. At times, your lady love may have compared you with her ex. If your girlfriend ever had any relationship with someone in the past, chances are that she might have compared you with her ex. It is not that she wants to go back to her ex but she may compare you with her ex to figure out what makes you better than her ex. Trust us, if she loves you dearly, then she may have compared you only to make herself understand that you are the one she deserves.

7. She Often Feels Insecure Who said that girls don't feel insecure in relationships? They may feel so, especially if you are friends with many women. She may wonder what if she is not that attractive, loving, caring or intelligent like your other female friends. This is only because she doesn't want to lose you. However, she may never tell you this.

8. She Enjoys Stalking Other People No matter what it is, your girlfriend always enjoys knowing everything about anything. Even if it is about her sister's boyfriend or if it is about her high school teacher dating a new person, she will always enjoy stalking people over social media. Not only this, but she will also try to stalk your best friend and his/her partner. She would also try to stalk which brand's clothes a person wears. Though she may never accept this, we bet you your lady enjoys stalking people and things online.