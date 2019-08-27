ENGLISH

    5 Reasons Why A Strong Woman Would Prefer Staying Single Rather Than Being In A Toxic Relationship

    By

    Dating can be fun and exciting but it can also be a waste of time and energy if your expectations are not fulfilled. Though no relationship is ever perfect, if imperfections persist for a long time and elevate with each passing day, then the relationship can really be a headache.

    Handling an annoying partner can be a difficult task for some men and women but it is not a big deal for a strong woman. Why? Well, let us see.

    1. She Doesn't Believe In Whimsy Talks

    Being a strong woman is not an accident and it doesn't happen in a day. The woman who has been through a lot in her life, knows that the life ahead won't be a bed of roses. She knows how people can manipulate others for their benefit. Therefore, she won't let anyone to take advantage of her. Moreover, she will easily recognize the one who is trying to manipulate her for some favours.

    2. She Values Her Effort

    A strong woman will always value herself and her effort. She will know what needs to be done in the relationship and how it should be done. Even if her partner doesn't respect her, she will value her effort and would prefer walking out of the toxic relationship. She will give more importance to her self-confidence and to her self-respect.

    3. She Recognises Life Beyond Dating And Relationships

    A strong woman will always give preference to her career rather than being blindly in love. For a strong woman, her career goals are more important. She can see the life beyond dating and therefore, she won't compromise on her life and career goals. Moreover, if she finds her partner to be lazy and careless about career and life, she would prefer changing her relationship status to single.

    4. She Cares For Her Happiness

    A strong woman will always look for her happiness. This doesn't mean that she would care about her happiness only, she would care for her partner's happiness as well. She will give her best in the relationship, provided the relationship is a healthy one. But to satisfy her partner's ego and bear his misconduct, she won't compromise her happiness.

    5. She Knows Her Responsibilities

    When it comes to responsibilities, a strong woman is better in dealing with them. She knows she has to fulfil her responsibilities. Therefore, she won't hesitate to put an end to the relationship, if it comes in her way of dealing with her responsibilities.

    From the aforementioned reasons, it is clear that strong women won't compromise for a second thing. They know that they deserve the best and therefore, they will work for the same and won't tolerate a toxic relationship.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
