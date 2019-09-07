Is It Ok To Have A Crush When You Are Already In A Relationship? Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

No, having a crush will not land your relationship in soup! It is very natural to feel attracted towards a person, and that doesn't make you an unfaithful partner. But, taking it a step further, acting on those feelings and developing it into an emotional relationship can have a devastating effect. If you are in a situation, where you don't want to hurt your partner and yet cannot resist the sight for your crush, fret no more, for help has arrived!

5 tips that can help you to deal with tough situations-

1. Accept, It Is Just A Crush

You don't have to overthink! It is not a do or die situation. Share this with your partner. It is important to ensure that there is trust as well as respect for your partner if you are in a relationship.

In case you feel your partner will be deeply hurt, talk to a friend instead. Keeping it a secret might make your feelings stronger.

Telling someone about your crush can help you to dispel the air that makes your feelings about your crush so intense. You must understand that crushes fade with time, and it takes a lot of effort, love and trust to build a strong relationship.

2. Say No To Solo Meet-Ups

Your crush may be equally interested in you and he/she may ask you out for a solo meet-up, dinner or a jog in the park; do not give in to such proposals.

Well, there is nothing wrong going out with the person you like, but spending long hours together can become a huge problem in the future. In case you work together, try to maintain your professional boundary and do not find ways to get closer to them.

3. Do Not Get Into Online Chatting

As mentioned above, solo meet-ups with your crush are never good if you are already in a relationship. Same goes for online chatting. Though it is not at all harmless to hang out online, why take a risk? If you have convinced yourself that you will just chat a little and keep your phone aside, you will be fooling yourself.

One thing may lead to the another and this will eventually lead to a problem in your existing relationship.

4. Avoid Sharing Too Much

It goes without saying that there is no need to share your personal details with your crush. Also, it is advisable not to disclose your relationship status details in front of them. This will give them a fair idea that you are a committed person and will never cheat on your partner.

5. Add Spark Into Your Own Relationship

It is natural that if you are in a long term relationship, it might look dull after a long time. Well, relationship is like a plant, you have to water it every day. Therefore, why not add spark to your own relationship instead. Things might get boring when you follow the same old routine day after day. How about doing something new? Like a dinner date with your partner, a romantic vacation or simply watching a movie together in your home with a bowl of popcorn.

Making your partner feel loved or cared is the best thing to do in a relationship. You can't help being attracted towards someone but you can always stay in your limits.