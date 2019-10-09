6 Tips On How To Respond When Your Ex Bad Mouths You Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

When two people are in a relationship, they love and take care of each other. As a result, the bonding grows stronger with time. But, when the couple has compatibility issues with each other they prefer to part their ways and live their life peacefully.

Not every relationship has a happy ending and some people even bad mouth about their ex-partners when love doesn't exist between them. Undoubtedly, it is one of the ugliest things about a breakup. Sometimes, badmouthing by your ex-partner can actually last for a few days but at times it keeps going on. The reason could be the agitation, but sometimes it is more like revenge and a strategy to bully the ex-partner.

So if you are going through the same problem where your ex is badmouthing you, again and again, these tips will help you to deal with the situation in a better manner.

1. Talk Directly About It With Your Ex-Partner

When you come across the situation where you find out that your ex is badmouthing you, take a deep breath and talk directly with your ex. Facing the situation is important. Also, this will help you to know the reason why your ex-partner is behaving like this. It could be anything such as your ex is willing to get you back or is trying to annoy you.

Once you talk directly with your ex, you will be able to know what's going on in the mind of your ex and you can also warn him or her to stop badmouthing you.

2. Avoid Reacting To Lies Spread By Your Ex-Partner

Now that you know that your ex is badmouthing you to everyone around him/her and is trying to make you look like a villain or culprit, you need to play smart. For this, the first thing that you can do is avoid reacting to the false facts spread by your ex-partner.

He/she might call you crazy or insane, but there is no point in going to him/her and arguing about such behaviour.

Instead, you can talk about the same in a calmer way. Else your ex will get another reason to badmouth you.

3. Do Not Accuse Your Ex-Partner In Return

Even if your ex-partner has spread lies about you, it is advisable that you stay calm and avoid accusing him/her in return. Saying things like, 'I can't believe he/she spoke this about me when he/she is the real culprit,' might backfire you. People might perceive you as a liar.

4. Stick To Facts While Defending Yourself

You might be thinking how to respond to your ex-partner and deal with the lies or rumours he/she is spreading about you. So, in this case, sticking to the facts can be the best thing to do as people close to your ex-partner might not believe you and your version of the past incident(s).

Such as if your ex used to abuse you, it is better to present some evidence or facts about the same. This will make people believe that your ex is telling blatant lies and therefore, they won't be placing their trust in your ex the next time.

5. Ignorance Is Bliss, Same Applies For Your Ex-Partner

It might be possible that your ex is trying to gain your attention by badmouthing you or maybe he/she is thinking to gain control over you by spreading rumours and lies about you. So in that case, it is advisable to ignore your ex as much as you can.

Your ex should get a proper message that you no more care about him/her or what he/she does and says about you. For this, you can cut all sorts of contact with your ex and stop responding to his/her flying monkeys. This way your ex will eventually give up badmouthing you.

6. Take Help Of Your Trusted Friends

Your trusted friends and family members can actually help you in this situation. You can talk to your friends about what actually happened and how your ex is making false stories about you. They can help you to deal with your ex in a better way.

In addition to this, you need to make sure you have trust in yourself. If you didn't do anything wrong, then you must not get affected by what your ex says about you. Eventually, people will come to know that you are innocent and it is your ex-partner who is at fault. We hope the aforementioned tips will help you to deal with a difficult situation like this in an effective manner.