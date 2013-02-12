Hug Day 2020: Types Of Hugs That Will Fill Your Relationship Will More Love And Comfort Beyond Love oi-Anwesha Barari

A hug can symbolise different emotions and shades of love. No matter what type of hug you give to your friend or partner, it is always a gesture. A hug can end fights, start a new friendship and heal broken hearts. 21 January is marked as Hug Day across the world and it is always nice to get warm hugs from your loved ones.

There are many types of hugs that you can give to your loved ones. There is a special type of hug for every occasion and also for every relationship. The types of hug you give your friends is called bear hug. The hug that you give your boyfriend or girlfriend is much less forceful and much more intimate. So, here are some of the most common type of hugs that we share with our loved ones.

Bear Hug:A bear hug is usually given to friends. It is said that bears can hug you to death with their strength. But among friends, this type of hug symbolises solidarity and loyalty. So when you hug your friend really tight and with lots of force, its a bear hug.

Group Hug:This is again a hug that happens among friends. The difference is that a lot of people are involved in this type of hug. You will get to see this often on football grounds. The entire team forms a huddle and everybody hugs together. It is usually done to celebrate a victory or build team spirit.

Goodbye Hug:When someone close to your heart is leaving you and going far away, you hug them for a long time. This long and close hug is usually accompanied by tears. This is a sombre goodbye hug.

Intimate Hug:A hug with friends is always a casual affair. But when it comes to the special someone in your life, the hug gets more intimate. In this type of hug, two lovers hear each other's heartbeats and breath.

Kiss Me Hug:A lot can happen over a hug. Actually, a hug can be an invitation to a lot more intimate things. Romantic escapades usually start with a hug and lead wild fantasies. So you can also use a hug as an invitation for a kissor much more.

Motherly Hug:A motherly hug is when you lay your head on your mother's bosom. It is not necessary that only your mother can give you this type of hug. Sometimes even lovers give each other motherly hugs for comforting each other.

So on hug day, which one will you try?