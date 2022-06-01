Just In
- 15 min ago Four Mistakes To Avoid If You Have Acne-Prone Oily Skin
- 1 hr ago KK Dies At 53: Facts About The Renowned Playback Singer-Songwriter
- 1 hr ago Tulsi, Money Plant, Bamboo: Six Best Indoor Plants For The Home According To Vastu
- 2 hrs ago Thoughtful Home Design And Renovation Ideas For Senior Citizens
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Tata Motors May 2022 Sales Report - YoY Sales Grow By 186%
- Education RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022: Check RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam City, Date Intimation Slip And Score Card; Direct Link
- Finance ATF Price Cut By 1.3 Pc, Commercial, LPG Rate Reduced By Rs 135
- Movies Amber Heard Could Face Jail Time for 'Fabrication of Injury Pics' In Case Against Ex-Husband Johnny Depp?
- News Explained: What is Indus Water Treaty signed between India, Pakistan?
- Sports Sri Lanka vs Australia: Aussies coach Andrew McDonald Covid positive, to miss early part of tour
- Technology WhatsApp To Soon Let You Edit Text Messages; How Will It Work
- Travel 7 Do's And Don'ts For Travelling In Monsoon
World Milk Day Special: How To Prepare Oatmeal With Almond Milk For A Healthy Breakfast
Every year on 1 June, World Milk Day is observed to recognise milk as global food and to honour the dairy industry.
Almonds are renowned as one of the most nutritious nuts in the world, with an abundance of health benefits and culinary applications. Almond milk, one of its well-known products, has gained popularity due to its rich, creamy texture and nutty flavour.
Almond milk is prepared by soaking, blending and straining almonds with water. It makes for a healthy and delicious plant-based milk substitute for cow's milk. Studies say that almond milk is a good alternative for children and adults who have milk allergies or intolerances. It is also a good option for those who follow a vegan diet. [1]
Oatmeal, on the other hand, is rich in fibre, manganese, protein, copper, iron and many vitamins that may help keep the digestive system strong, boost the immune system and lower cholesterol in the body. [2]
Here is an amazing recipe for oatmeal with almond milk, which you can easily prepare for breakfast. Take a look.
How To Prepare Oatmeal With Almond Milk
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Serves: 2
-
- Two cups of almond milk.
- A cup of quick-cooking rolled oats (oats that are cooked in a few minutes).
- Two tablespoons of chia seeds.
- Half a cup of fresh fruits (like apples, bananas or any seasonal fruits).
- Two tablespoons of peanut butter.
- Two tablespoons of dates, seedless and chopped.
- Two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup.
-
- In a jar, combine almond milk, rolled oats, chia seeds, honey, dates and peanut butter and mix well.
- Close the lid of the jar and allow it to refrigerate for around four hours.
- Before serving, top with fresh fruits and serve immediately.
- If you are using sweetened milk, avoid adding honey. Also, if you prefer not to add a sweetener to unsweetened almond milk, avoid it anyways.
- People - 1
- Calories - 407
- Protein - 8.5 g
- Carbohydrates - 37.9 g
- Fiber - 7.9 g
- Turmeric And Garlic Homemade Face Masks For Fighting Acne: Which One Would You Choose?
- 7 Awesome And Easy Ways Of Treating Problems Associated With Dry Skin In Winters
- Lactoferrin Supplements Could Aid Recovery From COVID-19: Read About The Protein Found In Human And Cow Milk
- Here’s Why A Glass Of Milk Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Better
- Panchamrut Recipe: How To Prepare The Auspicious Sweet Prasad Dish At Home
- Why Should You Consume Dates Soaked In Milk?
- Vegan Vs Vegetarian: Differences, Benefits, Similarities And Downsides
- World Milk Day 2021: Evidence-Based Health Benefits Of Donkey Milk
- 12 Ways To Use Milk To Get Beautiful Skin
- Skip The Dairy: A List Of Non-dairy Substitutes For Your Daily Milk, Butter, Cheese & More
- Butter Vs Ghee: Which Is Better For Your Health?
- 8 Surprising Health Benefits Of Coconut Milk
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.