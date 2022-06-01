World Milk Day Special: How To Prepare Oatmeal With Almond Milk For A Healthy Breakfast Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Every year on 1 June, World Milk Day is observed to recognise milk as global food and to honour the dairy industry.

Almonds are renowned as one of the most nutritious nuts in the world, with an abundance of health benefits and culinary applications. Almond milk, one of its well-known products, has gained popularity due to its rich, creamy texture and nutty flavour.

Almond milk is prepared by soaking, blending and straining almonds with water. It makes for a healthy and delicious plant-based milk substitute for cow's milk. Studies say that almond milk is a good alternative for children and adults who have milk allergies or intolerances. It is also a good option for those who follow a vegan diet. [1]

Oatmeal, on the other hand, is rich in fibre, manganese, protein, copper, iron and many vitamins that may help keep the digestive system strong, boost the immune system and lower cholesterol in the body. [2]

Here is an amazing recipe for oatmeal with almond milk, which you can easily prepare for breakfast. Take a look.

How To Prepare Oatmeal With Almond Milk

World Milk Day Special: How To Prepare Oatmeal With Almond Milk For A Healthy Breakfast World Milk Day Special: How To Prepare Oatmeal With Almond Milk For A Healthy Breakfast Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 2M Total Time 7 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients Two cups of almond milk. A cup of quick-cooking rolled oats (oats that are cooked in a few minutes). Two tablespoons of chia seeds. Half a cup of fresh fruits (like apples, bananas or any seasonal fruits). Two tablespoons of peanut butter. Two tablespoons of dates, seedless and chopped. Two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup.

How to Prepare In a jar, combine almond milk, rolled oats, chia seeds, honey, dates and peanut butter and mix well. Close the lid of the jar and allow it to refrigerate for around four hours. Before serving, top with fresh fruits and serve immediately.

Instructions If you are using sweetened milk, avoid adding honey. Also, if you prefer not to add a sweetener to unsweetened almond milk, avoid it anyways. Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 407

Protein - 8.5 g

Carbohydrates - 37.9 g

Fiber - 7.9 g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications