Vada Recipe: How To Make It At Your Home

Vada is one of the most sought-after South Indian recipes. The recipe is quite healthy and delicious to eat. Prepared using urad dal and chana dal, you can have vada with sambar and chutney. People are often seen having vada, especially in the morning. In fact, it would be no wrong to say that you can always depend on vada to begin your day with.

As we know that those who are vegetarian need to have food rich in protein and fiber. For this, vada is one of the best dishes that you can have.

If you are wondering that vada is difficult to prepare then you may be wrong. In order to help you prepare delicious and crispy vada at home, we have brought the recipe for you.Scroll down the article to read more.

Vada Recipe: How To Make It At Your Home Vada Recipe: How To Make It At Your Home Prep Time 6 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 6 Hours30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Vegetarian Serves: 14 Pieces Ingredients 2 teaspoons of rice flour 1 cup of urad dal 3 tablespoons of chopped dry coconut ¼ cup of chana dal 2 green chilies 10 curry leaves 1 inch finely chopped ginger 1 tablespoon of chopped coriander leaves A pinch of hing salt to taste oil to fry

How to Prepare First of all, wash and soak urad dal in 3 cups of water for 4-5 hours. Similarly, soak chana dal as well. After 4-5 hours, drain all water from the soaked dal. Grind the urad and chana dal together to make a smooth paste. Make sure you add water in little quantities as you need to make a thick batter. In order to make crispy and delicious vada, you need to make batter having the right consistency. Else you may not be able to give the appropriate shape to the vada. Now add chopped coriander, ginger, green chili and chopped dry coconut to the batter. Mix everything well. Now add 2-3 teaspoons of rice flour into the batter. This way the vada will become crispy when you fry them. Now add a pinch of hing in order to make the vada more digestible. After this, heat oil in a frying pan on medium flame. Now wet your palms and take a spoonful of batter in your palm. Using your wet thumb, make a hole in the center of the battery on your palm. Drop the batter having a hole into the hot oil. Fry the vada from both sides until slightly golden in colour. You can also choose to fry till the vada turns brown in colour. Else the vada may not be cooked well. Serve the vada with chutney and sambar.

Nutritional Information Pieces - 14

Cal - 97 kcal

Fat - 5.2 g

Protein - 3.6 g

Carbs - 8.9 g

Fiber - 1.8 g

