Top Stress Relieving Recipes| Healthy Recipes

Every new day comes with a new bag of stress. And sometimes nothing seems to reduce the immediate surge of stress that we are facing. But recent studies have found that a number of green vegetables, fruits and specific food can actually relieve your stress significantly. Read on to find out how you can add them on your daily diet chart.

After a long day at work, how do you seek immediate relief from the bag of the stress that you have been carrying all day? Simple, add a couple of these recipes in your food chart and experience how easily they soothe your mind.

Green leafy vegetables to the rescue!

Green leafy vegetables have a world full of benefits and stress relieving is just one of them. Vegetables like spinach contain magnesium which helps us fight depression and make us less stressed. Add a couple of spinach recipes in your weekly food-chart to notice the difference. Try our green smoothie for instance which is known to calm your mind instantly.

Chocolates please!

Dark chocolate recipes are proven as a great stress buster, as it is loaded with antioxidants which prevents brain inflammation. After a long day at work, what can be better than a delicious glass of chocolate banana smoothie or a chocolate cake which will bring immediate relief to your over-worked mind.

Proteins are essential!

Often, we forget to add enough amount of protein in our food menu. To ensure that your body is getting enough amount of protein, just add a couple of nuts to your recipe or try dry fruit recipes which will nourish you from within and calm your mind at the same time.

To know all about our top stress relieving recipes, scroll down and tell us what recipes would you like to see next.