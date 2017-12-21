Thai green curry recipe

Thai Green Curry is very popular in Thailand. It is a little sweet in taste and creamy in texture. The base of this curry is coconut milk. The name Thai Green Curry comes from the colour of the dish which is greenish in colour. It is not necessary that all thai green curries are sweet some can be spicy too. This curry can also be made in different forms. You can add veggies and other varieties of material as well. Do try this basic recipe of Thai Green Curry at home.
Recipe By: Pooja Gupta
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 2
-
Rolled oats, soaked in 2 cups of cold water for 20 minutes - ½ cup
Creamed coconut - 1 ½ tbsp
Grated coconut - 1 tsp
Oil or sunflower oil
Carrots - 2
Sliced parsnip - 1
Cut into small chunks
Sweet potato - 1 small chopped into small pieces
Marmite - ¼ tsp
Kaffir lime leaves (dried or fresh) - 2
Spears purple sprouting broccoli - 6
Halved lengthways
Frozen peas - ¾ cup
Lime - 1
Cut into 6 wedges
For the paste
Green pepper, chopped - 1
Pack coriander - ½ small
Garlic clove, peeled - 1
Piece of ginger - 3tbsp small pieces of 2 cm
Peeled Zest and juice - 1 lime
Spring onions - 2
Roughly chopped
Green chilli - 1
To serve
Brown rice
Pack coriander (optional) - few leaves
-
First, make the paste.
Put all the ingredients in the small bowl of a food processor and blitz until finely chopped.
Transfer to a small bowl and chill.
Put the oats and their soaking water in the food processor and blend until it's as smooth as you can get it.
Strain it through a sieve to get rid of any remaining oats.
Now add the creamed coconut and set aside.
Put a large, non-stick frying pan or wok over a high heat.
Add the coconut oil followed by the carrot, parsnip and sweet potato.
Stir-fry for about 2-3 minutes until the vegetables start to colour at the edges.
Add the curry paste and cook until the curry no longer looks watery.
Pour in the oat milk and coconut mixture, Marmite, lime leaves and 300ml water, and bring to a simmer.
Cover and cook for 15 minutes, then add the broccoli, along with 50ml water.
Cook for 5 minutes more or until tender.
Finally, add the frozen peas for 1 minute more or until hot through.
Take the pan off the heat, then squeeze over the juice from 2 of the lime wedges
Serve immediately with brown rice, the remaining lime wedges and a scattering of coriander leaves, if you like.
- 1. There is no need to clean the oats first as it will be sieved later.
- Serving Size - Entire portion made
- Calories - 2865 cal
- Fat - 191 g
- Protein - 43 g
- Carbohydrates - 248 g
- Sugar - 9 g
- Dietary Fiber - 8 g