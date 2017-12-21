Thai green curry recipe

First, make the paste.

Put all the ingredients in the small bowl of a food processor and blitz until finely chopped.

Transfer to a small bowl and chill.

Put the oats and their soaking water in the food processor and blend until it's as smooth as you can get it.

Strain it through a sieve to get rid of any remaining oats.

Now add the creamed coconut and set aside.

Put a large, non-stick frying pan or wok over a high heat.

Add the coconut oil followed by the carrot, parsnip and sweet potato.

Stir-fry for about 2-3 minutes until the vegetables start to colour at the edges.

Add the curry paste and cook until the curry no longer looks watery.

Pour in the oat milk and coconut mixture, Marmite, lime leaves and 300ml water, and bring to a simmer.

Cover and cook for 15 minutes, then add the broccoli, along with 50ml water.

Cook for 5 minutes more or until tender.

Finally, add the frozen peas for 1 minute more or until hot through.

Take the pan off the heat, then squeeze over the juice from 2 of the lime wedges

Serve immediately with brown rice, the remaining lime wedges and a scattering of coriander leaves, if you like.