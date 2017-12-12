ENGLISH

    Steamed Sea Bass With Black Bean Sauce Recipe

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    Sea Bass is a common fish that is heavily consumed since the flavour is quite good. Here in this recipe we have steamed the Sea Bass and not fried or cooked it in a pan. Steaming is a very light, healthy cooking technique but it does not mean that the flavours of the dish will be bland.

    You can always increase the flavours with the spices and the seasoning used in the dish. Here in this dish we have used ginger, garlic, soy sauce and other seasoning to increase the flavours. This dish is less on calories and high on flavour which is the best combo we can ever get in a recipe.

    Steamed Sea Bass With Black Bean Sauce Recipe | How To Prepare Steamed Fish With Black Bean Sauce | Steamed Fish Recipe | Seafood Recipe
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Pooja Gupta

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Sea bass, head on, gutted - 1

      Piece ginger, thinly sliced - 2 cm

      Shaohsing rice wine - 2 tbsp

      Cooked jasmine rice, to serve

      For the black bean sauce

      Groundnut oil - 1 tbsp

      Garlic cloves - 2

      Grated ginger - 2 tbsp

      Fermented black beans, rinsed and crushed with the back of a spoon (or use 100g black bean sauce instead) - 2 tbsp

      Shaohsing rice wine - 1 tbsp

      Light soy sauce

      Toasted sesame oil - 3 tbsp

      Spring onions, shredded - 2

      Handful coriander, leaves picked - 1 small

    How to Prepare

    • Wash the fish in cold running water.

      Pat dry with kitchen paper, then slash 3-4 slits into the skin on both sides.

      Season all over with salt and ground white pepper.

      Place ginger slices in the slits of the fish and inside the cavity.

      Place the fish on a plate that fits inside your wok.

      In your wok place a pudding bowl upside down and pour water to come halfway up.

      Place the wok on the heat and bring the water to a boil.

      Pour the rice wine over the fish, put the plate onto the upside-down bowl and place the lid of the wok on top.

      Steam on high heat for 8-9 minutes, then leave to rest.

      While the fish is cooking, make the black bean sauce.

      Add the groundnut oil to a hot wok or frying pan.

      When it starts to smoke, add the garlic, ginger and beans (or use 100g ready-made black bean sauce) and stir-fry for a few seconds.

      Add the rice wine, sesame oil and light soy sauce, then bring to the bubble.

      Carefully remove the fish (you can keep it on the plate that you cooked it on).

      Garnish with the spring onions and coriander, then drizzle over the black bean sauce and serve with rice.

    Instructions
    • It is advised to clean and scale the fish properly
    • The other alternatives to sea bass are grouper, cod fish and ribbon fish.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 fish
    • Calories - 511 cal
    • Fat - 29g
    • Protein - 49g
    • Carbohydrates - 11g
    • Sugar - 8g
    • Dietary Fiber - 1g

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 44 Users]
     
    Close