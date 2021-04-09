Just In
Gudi Padwa 2021: Enjoy The Festival With This Shrikhand Recipe
Shrikhand is a dessert recipe that is believed to have originated in Maharashtra. It is usually prepared on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Prepared using hung curd, the recipe is quite delicious and will make you fall in love with it. Though it is a dessert recipe, people serve it as a side dish too. People love to have Shrikhand with puris and chapatis. It can also be consumed after having a spicy and heavy meal to balance everything.
This Gudi Padwa, make your celebration sweeter by preparing Shrikhand for your loved ones. You can prepare Shrikhand quite easily as the recipe isn't tough at all. In order to know how you can prepare Shrikhand at your home, scroll down to read more.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 4
-
- 2 cups of homemade curd
- 2 tablespoons of saffron water
- 8-10 of chopped pistachios
- ½ cup of powdered sugar
- ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder
-
1. Take a large bowl and place a sieve.
2. After this, spread a muslin cloth. You may skip this step if you have a sieve with fine holes.
3. Now pour 2 cups of homemade curd.
4. In case you don't have homemade curd, you can use the one brought from the store.
5. After this, tie the cloth and let it rest for at least 1-2 hours.
6. This way, the water will drain out of the curd or completely.
7. Now refrigerate the curd for 1-2 hours to prevent it from becoming sour.
8. After this, in a large bowl, mix the curd.
9. Now add ½ cup of powdered sugar along with 2 tablespoons of saffron water and ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder.
10. Combine everything well to get a uniform texture.
11. Finally, garnish the Shrikhand with some chopped pistachios. You can also sprinkle some saffron strands on the shrikhand.
- People - 4
- Calories - 184 kcal
- Protein - 7g
- Carbohydrates - 25g
- Sugar - 25g