Gudi Padwa 2021: Enjoy The Festival With This Shrikhand Recipe

1. Take a large bowl and place a sieve.

2. After this, spread a muslin cloth. You may skip this step if you have a sieve with fine holes.

3. Now pour 2 cups of homemade curd.

4. In case you don't have homemade curd, you can use the one brought from the store.

5. After this, tie the cloth and let it rest for at least 1-2 hours.

6. This way, the water will drain out of the curd or completely.

7. Now refrigerate the curd for 1-2 hours to prevent it from becoming sour.

8. After this, in a large bowl, mix the curd.

9. Now add ½ cup of powdered sugar along with 2 tablespoons of saffron water and ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder.

10. Combine everything well to get a uniform texture.

11. Finally, garnish the Shrikhand with some chopped pistachios. You can also sprinkle some saffron strands on the shrikhand.