Saturday Night Dinner Recipe: How To Make Heart-Healthy Chicken Pasta Recipes

Weekends are times when people often want to take a break from their routine diets and indulge in some high-fat food options to lift their taste. This could make them consume some extra calories, leading to an increased risk of heart diseases.

A Saturday night dinner recipe should be healthy and delicious and should keep the liveliness of the weekend.

Chicken pasta could be a filling and heart-healthy recipe for your Saturday night dinner, and of course for other days too. It is made with low-calories and protein-rich chicken breast, vitamin K rich spinach and fibre-rich whole-grain pasta.

The recipe is great for people with diabetes and celiac disease as it is low in calories and gluten-free. It is also soy-free and nut-free.

Saturday Night Dinner Recipe: How To Make Heart-Healthy Chicken Pasta Saturday Night Dinner Recipe: How To Make Heart-Healthy Chicken Pasta Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Dinner Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian Serves: 2 Ingredients Two cups of gluten-free whole-wheat pasta penne pasta. A tablespoon of olive oil. Around 2-3 boneless chicken breasts cut into small sizes. One-fourth teaspoon of ground black pepper. Two cloves of garlic, minced. One-fourth cup of apple cider vinegar or apple juice or tomato juice. Lemon juice of a half lemon, along with its zest (skin). Around 4-5 cups of fresh spinach, chopped. Two tablespoons of low-calories cheese (Parmesan cheese), grated. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare As per the instructions given in the pasta packet, cook and set them aside. In a pan, heat the oil and add chicken breast pieces. Add ground black pepper and salt to taste. Stir fry the chicken for around 7-8 minutes. Add garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and lemon zest and saute for 2-3 more minutes on a medium flame, until the chicken gets soft. Lower the flame to a minimum and add spinach and cooked pasta. Mix them well, cover the lid and cook until the spinach gets a bit sag. Serve hot on a plate and sprinkle grated cheese.

Instructions To make the dish even more delicious, you can replace apple cider vinegar with dry white wine. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 335

Fat - 12.3 g

Protein - 28.7 g

Carbohydrates - 24.9 g

Fiber - 2 g

Saturday, January 29, 2022, 18:00 [IST]