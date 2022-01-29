ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saturday Night Dinner Recipe: How To Make Heart-Healthy Chicken Pasta

    Posted By:
    |

    Weekends are times when people often want to take a break from their routine diets and indulge in some high-fat food options to lift their taste. This could make them consume some extra calories, leading to an increased risk of heart diseases.

    A Saturday night dinner recipe should be healthy and delicious and should keep the liveliness of the weekend.

    Chicken pasta could be a filling and heart-healthy recipe for your Saturday night dinner, and of course for other days too. It is made with low-calories and protein-rich chicken breast, vitamin K rich spinach and fibre-rich whole-grain pasta.

    The recipe is great for people with diabetes and celiac disease as it is low in calories and gluten-free. It is also soy-free and nut-free.

    Saturday Night Dinner Recipe: How To Make Heart-Healthy Chicken Pasta
    Saturday Night Dinner Recipe: How To Make Heart-Healthy Chicken Pasta
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Dinner

    Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • Two cups of gluten-free whole-wheat pasta penne pasta.
      • A tablespoon of olive oil.
      • Around 2-3 boneless chicken breasts cut into small sizes.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of ground black pepper.
      • Two cloves of garlic, minced.
      • One-fourth cup of apple cider vinegar or apple juice or tomato juice.
      • Lemon juice of a half lemon, along with its zest (skin).
      • Around 4-5 cups of fresh spinach, chopped.
      • Two tablespoons of low-calories cheese (Parmesan cheese), grated.
      • Salt to taste.
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • As per the instructions given in the pasta packet, cook and set them aside.
      • In a pan, heat the oil and add chicken breast pieces.
      • Add ground black pepper and salt to taste.
      • Stir fry the chicken for around 7-8 minutes.
      • Add garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and lemon zest and saute for 2-3 more minutes on a medium flame, until the chicken gets soft.
      • Lower the flame to a minimum and add spinach and cooked pasta.
      • Mix them well, cover the lid and cook until the spinach gets a bit sag.
      • Serve hot on a plate and sprinkle grated cheese.
    Instructions
    • To make the dish even more delicious, you can replace apple cider vinegar with dry white wine.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • Calories - 335
    • Fat - 12.3 g
    • Protein - 28.7 g
    • Carbohydrates - 24.9 g
    • Fiber - 2 g

    More NON VEGETARIAN News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 70 Users]
    Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close