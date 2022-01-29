Just In
Saturday Night Dinner Recipe: How To Make Heart-Healthy Chicken Pasta
Weekends are times when people often want to take a break from their routine diets and indulge in some high-fat food options to lift their taste. This could make them consume some extra calories, leading to an increased risk of heart diseases.
A Saturday night dinner recipe should be healthy and delicious and should keep the liveliness of the weekend.
Chicken pasta could be a filling and heart-healthy recipe for your Saturday night dinner, and of course for other days too. It is made with low-calories and protein-rich chicken breast, vitamin K rich spinach and fibre-rich whole-grain pasta.
The recipe is great for people with diabetes and celiac disease as it is low in calories and gluten-free. It is also soy-free and nut-free.
Recipe By: Dinner
Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian
Serves: 2
-
- Two cups of gluten-free whole-wheat pasta penne pasta.
- A tablespoon of olive oil.
- Around 2-3 boneless chicken breasts cut into small sizes.
- One-fourth teaspoon of ground black pepper.
- Two cloves of garlic, minced.
- One-fourth cup of apple cider vinegar or apple juice or tomato juice.
- Lemon juice of a half lemon, along with its zest (skin).
- Around 4-5 cups of fresh spinach, chopped.
- Two tablespoons of low-calories cheese (Parmesan cheese), grated.
- Salt to taste.
-
- As per the instructions given in the pasta packet, cook and set them aside.
- In a pan, heat the oil and add chicken breast pieces.
- Add ground black pepper and salt to taste.
- Stir fry the chicken for around 7-8 minutes.
- Add garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and lemon zest and saute for 2-3 more minutes on a medium flame, until the chicken gets soft.
- Lower the flame to a minimum and add spinach and cooked pasta.
- Mix them well, cover the lid and cook until the spinach gets a bit sag.
- Serve hot on a plate and sprinkle grated cheese.
- To make the dish even more delicious, you can replace apple cider vinegar with dry white wine.
- People - 2
- Calories - 335
- Fat - 12.3 g
- Protein - 28.7 g
- Carbohydrates - 24.9 g
- Fiber - 2 g
