Just In
- 4 hrs ago National Girl Child Day 2022: Date, History, Significance And Quotes
- 4 hrs ago Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Named Among 'Most Stressed Cities In The World': Why?
- 7 hrs ago Magh Month 2022: Dates, Importance, Katha and Significance
- 8 hrs ago How To Look After Your Mental Health If You're At Home With Covid-19
Don't Miss
- Movies Hridayam Movie Review: Pranav-Vineeth's Musical Drama Has Its Heart In The Right Place!
- Technology Oppo Enco X2 Earbuds Leak Shows Complete Design
- News Tamil Nadu announces full lockdown on Sunday
- Sports U-19 WC: India's Yash Dhull among 5 players unavailable for Uganda game after returning positive RTPCR tests
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In Winter Of 2022
- Finance Chevron Total Exit Myanmar, Over Deteriorating Conditions
- Automobiles Skoda Slavia Production Started: Deliveries To Commence From March 2022
- Education Schools In Maharashtra To Reopen For Classes 1 To 12 From January 24
Salad Special: How To Make Kidney Bean Salad
Breakfasts must be healthy, nutritious and pleasant-eating, right? Salads for breakfast are a great way to start your day and has all the properties mentioned above.
Kidney bean salad could be a good salad option considering the richness of its ingredients like kidney beans, spring onions and tomatoes. The dish is easy to make; the beans used could be replaced with other healthy beans like pinto beans, chickpeas or lima beans, and the dressing could also be made in many different ways.
Kidney beans, also known as rajma is among the most popular and common bean type in Indian kitchens. It is widely preferred over other beans and is famous in North Indian cuisines. The name of the bean is such as it resembles a human kidney and is red by appearance.
Studies say that kidney beans, both in roasted and boiled forms, are good for health. They may help improve glucose levels, reduce cholesterol levels, lower markers of liver injury, induce weight loss and thus, prevent a range of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity and heart diseases.
So, let's move on to know how a kidney bean salad is made. Take a look.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Serves: 2
-
- Three-fourth cup of boiled kidney beans.
- One small-sized tomato, chopped.
- One small-sized onion, chopped.
- 1-2 spring onions, chopped.
- Two tablespoons of olive oil.
- A teaspoon of lemon juice.
- Half tablespoon of garlic, chopped.
- A few coriander leaves, chopped.
- One-fourth teaspoon of ground black pepper.
- Salt to taste.
-
- Take a large bowl and combine boiled kidney beans, tomato, onions and garlic.
- Add olive oil, lemon juice, ground black pepper and salt to taste and toss well.
- Garnish with coriander leaves.
- Serve.
- Before boiling the kidney beans, first, soak the beans overnight in cold water or 4-5 hours in warm water. Discard the soaking water as they contain oligosaccharides which are undigestible by the large intestine and cause stomach pain or diarrhoea. Then, take a pressure cooker, add beans, bay leaf and fresh water and bring the mixture to a boil for around five minutes. Lower the flame and allow them to simmer for around 45 minutes to an hour or until the beans reach the desired consistency. Drain the water and use kidney beans for salad.
- People - 2
- Calories - 352
- Fat - 23.2 g
- Protein - 9 g
- Carbohydrates - 26.6 g
- Fibre - 2.8 g
- 5 Easy Summer Salads With Their Health Benefits And Recipes
- World Health Day: Light And Healthy Summer Foods To Eat
- Chickpea Salad Recipe: How To Make It At Home
- Lip Smacking Quinoa Corn Vegan Salad: How To Prepare This At Your Home
- Moong Sprouts Salad Recipe: How To Prepare This Healthy Recipe At Your Home
- 7 Ways To Include Apple In Your Diet
- Best And Worst Salad Toppings For Weight Loss
- Does Eating Salad Every Day Help You Lose Weight?
- 9 Proven Ways To Never Get Diabetes
- 10 Low-calorie Foods For Weight Loss
- 16 Worse Lunchtime Mistakes That You Should Avoid Right Now
- Yum Yai Seafood Salad Recipe: How To Prepare Thai Seafood Salad
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.