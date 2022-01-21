Salad Special: How To Make Kidney Bean Salad Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Breakfasts must be healthy, nutritious and pleasant-eating, right? Salads for breakfast are a great way to start your day and has all the properties mentioned above.

Kidney bean salad could be a good salad option considering the richness of its ingredients like kidney beans, spring onions and tomatoes. The dish is easy to make; the beans used could be replaced with other healthy beans like pinto beans, chickpeas or lima beans, and the dressing could also be made in many different ways.

Kidney beans, also known as rajma is among the most popular and common bean type in Indian kitchens. It is widely preferred over other beans and is famous in North Indian cuisines. The name of the bean is such as it resembles a human kidney and is red by appearance.

Studies say that kidney beans, both in roasted and boiled forms, are good for health. They may help improve glucose levels, reduce cholesterol levels, lower markers of liver injury, induce weight loss and thus, prevent a range of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity and heart diseases.

So, let's move on to know how a kidney bean salad is made. Take a look.

Salad Special: How To Make Kidney Bean Salad Salad Special: How To Make Kidney Bean Salad Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 2M Total Time 12 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients Three-fourth cup of boiled kidney beans. One small-sized tomato, chopped. One small-sized onion, chopped. 1-2 spring onions, chopped. Two tablespoons of olive oil. A teaspoon of lemon juice. Half tablespoon of garlic, chopped. A few coriander leaves, chopped. One-fourth teaspoon of ground black pepper. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare Take a large bowl and combine boiled kidney beans, tomato, onions and garlic. Add olive oil, lemon juice, ground black pepper and salt to taste and toss well. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve.

Instructions Before boiling the kidney beans, first, soak the beans overnight in cold water or 4-5 hours in warm water. Discard the soaking water as they contain oligosaccharides which are undigestible by the large intestine and cause stomach pain or diarrhoea. Then, take a pressure cooker, add beans, bay leaf and fresh water and bring the mixture to a boil for around five minutes. Lower the flame and allow them to simmer for around 45 minutes to an hour or until the beans reach the desired consistency. Drain the water and use kidney beans for salad. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 352

Fat - 23.2 g

Protein - 9 g

Carbohydrates - 26.6 g

Fibre - 2.8 g

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 16:30 [IST]