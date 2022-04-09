Ram Navami Special: How To Prepare Panakam, A Special Cooling Drink From South Indian Cuisine Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Ram Navami is a great Hindu festival that celebrated the birth of Lord Rama. For the year 2022, Chaitra Ram Navami celebrated during the summer season (March-April) falls on 10 April.

On this auspicious day, many types of naivedyam or prasada are offered to Lord Rama, including Panakam. It is a traditional South Indian cooling drink made with ingredients like jaggery and cardamom. The beverage is offered to the lord as a 'prasad' and is also distributed among the devotees.

The drink helps beat the summer heat and is super easy to prepare. Here's how you can prepare the beverage at your home.

Ramadan Special Sweets: How To Prepare Mango Kesari During The Festival

How To Prepare Panakam

Panakam Recipe For Ram Navami Panakam Recipe For Ram Navami Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 0M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Beverages Serves: 2 Ingredients One-third cup of jaggery, chopped. One and one-third cups of water. You can increase the amount if required. One-fourth teaspoon of dry ginger powder, also known as saunth. A pinch of black pepper powder. One-third teaspoon of cardamom powder. Salt to taste. A medium-sized lemon, juiced. A few tulsi leaves for topping (optional). Ice cubes (optional).

How to Prepare In a big bowl, add jaggery and water and mix them well. Allow the jaggery to soak in the water for around 30-40 minutes. Filter the jaggery syrup for any impurities. Add lemon juice, dry ginger powder, cardamom powder, black pepper and salt Mix well. Pour in a glass with some ice cubes (if desired) and top with a few tulsi leaves.

Instructions You can add edible camphor to enhance the taste of the beverage. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 288

Fat - 2 g

Protein - 2 g

Carbohydrates - 70 g

Fiber - 2 g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

[ 4 of 5 - 86 Users]

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 8:30 [IST]