Ragi Rotti Recipe
Ragi rotti is one of the most popular food of Karnataka. It is one of the mandatory dishes savoured by rural population of the state. Ragi is rich with proteins and fiber which gives energy when consumed.
Ragi rotti tastes best when it is relished with peanut chutney. It is also accompanied by green chillies and coconut especially in the areas of a village. This makes a rich breakfast that keeps one filled with zeal and energy.
Ragi rotti is prepared by combining the ragi flour with onions, chillies and other ingredients. It is then flattened using hands and fried well on the tawa. The soft and thin dark-coloured rotti invites people to taste it.
Ragi rotti has another variation to it wherein the rotti is made into a hard or kadak texture. The crunchiness of this rotti melts our taste buds with its exotic flavour.
However, if you'd like to try our version of the ragi rotti, watch and learn how to make this dish by watching our detailed video and the step by step procedure containing images.
Recipe By: Kavyashree S
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 5-6
Ragi flour - ¾ th bowl
Oil - for greasing
Onions - 2 (chopped)
Water - for kneading
Coriander leaves - ½ cup (chopped)
Green chillies - 5-6 (chopped)
Jeera - 1 tsp
Salt - ½ tbsp
1. Add the ragi flour in a large bowl.
2. Add the chopped green chillies and jeera.
3. Add the chopped onions and coriander leaves.
4. Then, add salt according to taste. Here, we have added half a tablespoon of salt.
5. Mix well with a spoon until all the
ingredients have blend well with each other.
6. Add water little by little and simultaneously knead it into a soft dough.
7. Take a handful portion of the dough and make them into round shapes using your hand.
8. Then, take a non-stick foil or a paper and grease it with oil.
9. Place the ragi dough upon it and flatten it by tapping with hands.
10. Make three holes on the flattened dough using your fore finger. This helps in cooking the rotti perfectly and on all sides.
11. Align its edges into a round shape.
12. Now, grease a tawa or a flat-pan with 2 tablespoons of oil.
13. Transfer the flattened dough onto the pan directly from the paper.
14. Drizzle some oil on the rotti.
15. Allow it to be cooked for 2 minutes.
16. Flip it over and let it cook for 2 more minutes.
17. Once done, transfer it onto a plate and serve hot.
- A foil or any non-stick sheet or paper can be used to flatten the dough.
- The dough can be directly patted on the pan. This is considered as a traditional method to cook the rotti.
- Make sure to grease your hands with oil while flattening the dough.
- Serving Size - 1
- Calories - 107cal
- Fat - 4g
- Protein - 2.1g
- Carbohydrates - 15g
- Sugar - 0.9g
- Fibre - 0.9g
