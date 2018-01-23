Subscribe to Boldsky
Poha Recipe: How To Prepare Avalakki At Home

By: Ajitha Ghorpade
Poha, or avalakki, is a popular and one of the most common breakfast dishes of both North and South India. It is almost a part of everyday cooking. There exists two main variations of this dish. In this recipe, we have prepared a main course poha recipe.

Poha is a light and fast food that can be prepared in a jiffy. The flattened rice is soaked and later mixed with vegetables of one's preference and is finally seasoned. The fried peanuts enhance the poha's flavour and make it an awesome breakfast meal. The lime juice added in the end gives it a hint of tanginess that lights up one's taste buds.

Poha can be eaten with pickles of your choice along with curds. This is a simple and easy dish and can be prepared at home in a short span.

Avalakki, as it is called in Karnataka, does not need any expertise to prepare it. So, watch the video recipe and also follow our detailed procedure on how to make Poha at home.

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
25 Mins

Recipe By: Kavyashree S

Recipe Type: Main course

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • Oil - 6 tbsp

    Mustard seeds - ¾th tsp

    Urad dal - ¾th tsp

    Chana dal - ¾th tsp

    Peanuts - ¼th cup

    Green chillies - 5-6 (slit)

    Curry leaves - 6-8

    Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

    Onions - 1 cup (chopped)

    Capsicum - ¾th cup (chopped)

    Carrots - 1 cup (chopped)

    Coconut - 2 tbsp (grated) + for garnishing

    Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp (chopped) + for garnishing

    Lemon juice - 2 tbsp

    Medium poha (flattened rice) - 1 bowl

    Salt - ½ tsp + ½ tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Add poha in a large bowl. Add water until the poha is completely immersed.

    2. Rinse it thoroughly.

    3. Once done, drain the water using a sieve.

    4. Add the washed poha in another bowl.

    5. Add a bowl of water or a little more than that.

    6. Allow it to soak for 10 minutes. Keep it aside.

    7. Now, add oil in a heated saucepan.

    8. Add mustard seeds and allow it to splutter.

    9. Add urad dal and chana dal.

    10. Add curry leaves and the slit green chillies.

    11. Then, add turmeric powder and stir well.

    12. Add the peanuts and stir once more.

    13. Sauté for 2 minutes, until the peanuts change its colour.

    14. Add the chopped onions and mix well.

    15. Add half a teaspoon of salt and mix again.

    16. Add the chopped carrots and capsicum.

    17. Sauté it for 2 minutes.

    18. Further, add the soaked poha by leaving out the water.

    19. Mix well, so that the poha blends with all other ingredients.

    20. Add half a tablespoon of salt.

    21. Add 2 tablespoons of each, chopped coriander leave and grated coconut. Turn off the stove.

    22. Finally, add lime juice to get the tangy flavour and mix it one last time.

    23. Transfer it into a bowl.

    24. Garnish it with coconut and coriander leaves.

    25. Serve hot.

Instructions
  • Do not soak the poha for too long, as it will become mushy
  • Adding vegetables to the poha is optional. Ensure to add the lemon juice only after the poha has cooled for a minute
  • Make sure to add the soaked poha without the water.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1 bowl
  • Calories - 250.2 cal
  • Fat - 5.6 g
  • Protein - 4.9 g
  • Carbohydrates - 44.9 g
  • Fibre - 2.4 g

Story first published: Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 18:31 [IST]
