    Peas Kachori Recipe: How To Make Matar Kachori

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Peas Kachori | Peas Kachori Recipe | Boldsky

    Peas Kachori, also known as matar ki kachori, is a North Indian snack which is mostly made during festivals in the households. It is made with the help of fresh green peas stuffing and a lot of spices. The flavour of enriched spices and green peas make it a very special dish for the festivals. It tastes great with curd and sweet chutney. It is a great breakfast recommendation during winters.

    : How To Make Matar Kachori
    PEAS KACHORI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE PEAS KACHORI| PEAS KACHORI FOR FESTIVAL| MATAR KACHORI RECIPE
    peas kachori recipe | how to make peas kachori| peas kachori for festival| matar kachori recipe
    Prep Time
    25 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    45 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Snack

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • 1. Atta/wheat flour - 1 cup

      2. Peas - 1 cup boiled

      3. Corn flour - 1 tsp

      4. Onions - 1 cup chopped

      5. Green chillies chopped - 4-5 green chillies

      6. Jeera seeds - 1 tsp

      7. Coriander seeds - 1 tsp

      8. Fennel seeds - 2 tsp

      9. Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

      10. Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

      11. Garam masala - 1 tsp

      12. Dhaniya powder - 1 tsp

      13. Salt - to taste

      14. Water - ½ cup

      15. Oil - 1 cup

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take the wheat flour in a bowl and add salt taste, oil 2 tbsp and knead it into a tight dough with water

    • 2. Take a pan and heat 2 tbsp oil in it

    • 3. Add jeera and fennel seeds, ginger to the oil and saute

    • 4. Add coriander seeds, chopped onions and saute again

    • 5. Before the onions turn brown, add the salt, turmeric powder, and boiled green peas

    • 6. Add garam masala, dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, chopped green chillies and mix well

    • 7. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down and come down to the room temperature

    • 8. When it comes down to the room temperature, transfer the mixture to a mixer and grind it to a coarse paste. The peas stuffing is ready

    • 9. Add water in the cornflour and make a thin paste

    • 10. Grease the rolling pin and the surface with the oil

    • 11. Take the wheat dough and take a small round portion of it and roll it like a chapati

    • 12. Take the peas mixture and fill it in the rolled dough

    • 13. With the help of your hands, enclose it well and again roll it with a rolling pin

    • 14. Apply the corn flour paste on the edges of it and the kachori is ready to be fried

    • 15. Take a pan and heat the cooking oil in it

    • 16. Put the kachoris in the oil and deep fry them

    • 17. Keep turning the sides till they become brown and crisp

    • 18. Take out in a plate and serve hot.

    Instructions
    • The dough should be tight enough.
    Nutritional Information
    • 4 pieces - 200 g
    • 629 - Cal
    • 43.3 - g
    • 9.3 - g
    • 50.0 - g
    • 5.8 - g

    Step By Step - How To Make Peas Kachori

    1. Take the wheat flour in a bowl and add salt taste, oil 2 tbsp and knead it into a tight dough with water.

    2. Take a pan and heat 2 tbsp oil in it.

    3. Add jeera and fennel seeds, ginger to the oil and saute.

    4. Add coriander seeds, chopped onions and saute again.

    5. Before the onions turn brown, add the salt, turmeric powder, and boiled green peas.

    6. Add garam masala, dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, chopped green chillies and mix well.

    7. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down and come down to the room temperature.

    8. When it comes down to the room temperature, transfer the mixture to a mixer and grind it to a coarse paste. The peas stuffing is ready.

    9. Add water in the cornflour and make a thin paste.

    10. Grease the rolling pin and the surface with the oil.

    11. Take the wheat dough and take a small round portion of it and roll it like a chapati.

    12. Take the peas mixture and fill it in the rolled dough.

    13. With the help of your hands, enclose it well and again roll it with a rolling pin.

    14. Apply the corn flour paste on the edges of it and the kachori is ready to be fried.

    15. Take a pan and heat the cooking oil in it.

    16. Put the kachoris in the oil and deep fry them.

    17. Keep turning the sides till they become brown and crisp.

    18. Take out in a plate and serve hot.

