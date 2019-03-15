Peas Kachori Recipe: How To Make Matar Kachori Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Peas Kachori, also known as matar ki kachori, is a North Indian snack which is mostly made during festivals in the households. It is made with the help of fresh green peas stuffing and a lot of spices. The flavour of enriched spices and green peas make it a very special dish for the festivals. It tastes great with curd and sweet chutney. It is a great breakfast recommendation during winters.

PEAS KACHORI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE PEAS KACHORI| PEAS KACHORI FOR FESTIVAL| MATAR KACHORI RECIPE peas kachori recipe | how to make peas kachori| peas kachori for festival| matar kachori recipe Prep Time 25 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Snack Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Atta/wheat flour - 1 cup 2. Peas - 1 cup boiled 3. Corn flour - 1 tsp 4. Onions - 1 cup chopped 5. Green chillies chopped - 4-5 green chillies 6. Jeera seeds - 1 tsp 7. Coriander seeds - 1 tsp 8. Fennel seeds - 2 tsp 9. Red chilli powder - 1 tsp 10. Turmeric powder - 1 tsp 11. Garam masala - 1 tsp 12. Dhaniya powder - 1 tsp 13. Salt - to taste 14. Water - ½ cup 15. Oil - 1 cup How to Prepare 1. Take the wheat flour in a bowl and add salt taste, oil 2 tbsp and knead it into a tight dough with water

2. Take a pan and heat 2 tbsp oil in it

3. Add jeera and fennel seeds, ginger to the oil and saute

4. Add coriander seeds, chopped onions and saute again

5. Before the onions turn brown, add the salt, turmeric powder, and boiled green peas

6. Add garam masala, dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, chopped green chillies and mix well

7. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down and come down to the room temperature

8. When it comes down to the room temperature, transfer the mixture to a mixer and grind it to a coarse paste. The peas stuffing is ready

9. Add water in the cornflour and make a thin paste

10. Grease the rolling pin and the surface with the oil

11. Take the wheat dough and take a small round portion of it and roll it like a chapati

12. Take the peas mixture and fill it in the rolled dough

13. With the help of your hands, enclose it well and again roll it with a rolling pin

14. Apply the corn flour paste on the edges of it and the kachori is ready to be fried

15. Take a pan and heat the cooking oil in it

16. Put the kachoris in the oil and deep fry them

17. Keep turning the sides till they become brown and crisp

18. Take out in a plate and serve hot. Instructions The dough should be tight enough. Nutritional Information 4 pieces - 200 g

629 - Cal

43.3 - g

9.3 - g

50.0 - g

5.8 - g

