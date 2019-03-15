TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rafale Review: Docs Photocopied Minus Consent Affects Security Of Nation Says MoD Affidavit
-
- India Vs Australia, 5th ODI — Live Updates
- 2019 Ford Figo Facelift Variants In Details — Which Is The Best Model To Buy?
- BlackBerry Launches Wireless Charging Pad In India At Rs 2,499
- How To Apply For PAN Card Online Using Aadhaar?
- Pics Of Luka Chuppi’s Star Studded Success Party
- They Forgot To Tell Him About His Tumour
- Visit Dirang — The Abode Of Spectacular Natural Splendour
Peas Kachori Recipe: How To Make Matar Kachori
Peas Kachori, also known as matar ki kachori, is a North Indian snack which is mostly made during festivals in the households. It is made with the help of fresh green peas stuffing and a lot of spices. The flavour of enriched spices and green peas make it a very special dish for the festivals. It tastes great with curd and sweet chutney. It is a great breakfast recommendation during winters.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Snack
Serves: 2
-
1. Atta/wheat flour - 1 cup
2. Peas - 1 cup boiled
3. Corn flour - 1 tsp
4. Onions - 1 cup chopped
5. Green chillies chopped - 4-5 green chillies
6. Jeera seeds - 1 tsp
7. Coriander seeds - 1 tsp
8. Fennel seeds - 2 tsp
9. Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
10. Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
11. Garam masala - 1 tsp
12. Dhaniya powder - 1 tsp
13. Salt - to taste
14. Water - ½ cup
15. Oil - 1 cup
-
1. Take the wheat flour in a bowl and add salt taste, oil 2 tbsp and knead it into a tight dough with water
-
2. Take a pan and heat 2 tbsp oil in it
-
3. Add jeera and fennel seeds, ginger to the oil and saute
-
4. Add coriander seeds, chopped onions and saute again
-
5. Before the onions turn brown, add the salt, turmeric powder, and boiled green peas
-
6. Add garam masala, dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, chopped green chillies and mix well
-
7. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down and come down to the room temperature
-
8. When it comes down to the room temperature, transfer the mixture to a mixer and grind it to a coarse paste. The peas stuffing is ready
-
9. Add water in the cornflour and make a thin paste
-
10. Grease the rolling pin and the surface with the oil
-
11. Take the wheat dough and take a small round portion of it and roll it like a chapati
-
12. Take the peas mixture and fill it in the rolled dough
-
13. With the help of your hands, enclose it well and again roll it with a rolling pin
-
14. Apply the corn flour paste on the edges of it and the kachori is ready to be fried
-
15. Take a pan and heat the cooking oil in it
-
16. Put the kachoris in the oil and deep fry them
-
17. Keep turning the sides till they become brown and crisp
-
18. Take out in a plate and serve hot.
- The dough should be tight enough.
- 4 pieces - 200 g
- 629 - Cal
- 43.3 - g
- 9.3 - g
- 50.0 - g
- 5.8 - g
Step By Step - How To Make Peas Kachori
1. Take the wheat flour in a bowl and add salt taste, oil 2 tbsp and knead it into a tight dough with water.
2. Take a pan and heat 2 tbsp oil in it.
3. Add jeera and fennel seeds, ginger to the oil and saute.
4. Add coriander seeds, chopped onions and saute again.
5. Before the onions turn brown, add the salt, turmeric powder, and boiled green peas.
6. Add garam masala, dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, chopped green chillies and mix well.
7. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down and come down to the room temperature.
8. When it comes down to the room temperature, transfer the mixture to a mixer and grind it to a coarse paste. The peas stuffing is ready.
9. Add water in the cornflour and make a thin paste.
10. Grease the rolling pin and the surface with the oil.
11. Take the wheat dough and take a small round portion of it and roll it like a chapati.
12. Take the peas mixture and fill it in the rolled dough.
13. With the help of your hands, enclose it well and again roll it with a rolling pin.
14. Apply the corn flour paste on the edges of it and the kachori is ready to be fried.
15. Take a pan and heat the cooking oil in it.
16. Put the kachoris in the oil and deep fry them.
17. Keep turning the sides till they become brown and crisp.
18. Take out in a plate and serve hot.