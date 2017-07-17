ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Panchmel Dal Recipe: Rajasthani Panchratna Dal Recipe

    Posted By: Sowmya Subramanian
    |

    Panchmel dal recipe hails from the state of Rajasthan and it is a recipe that is made with a combination of five lentils with a spicy gravy. Also known as the panchratna, this dish is very simple and quick to make at home. It is a common household recipe but is also made during the festive seasons as a part fasting or vrat.

    The panchratna dal is a combination of five lentils and hence is rich in protein and is included as a part of a healthy diet. It is usually served with rice, roti or baati. The Rajasthani cuisine is famous for serving the dal with a generous amount of ghee, which adds to the flavour and aroma of this mouth-watering dish.

    If you are keen on preparing this mixed dal recipe, continue to read the step-by-step preparation method along with a video and images on how to prepare the panchmel dal at home.

    PANCHMEL DAL RECIPE VIDEO

    PANCHMEL DAL RECIPE | HOMEMADE RAJASTHANI PANCHRATNA DAL | MIXED DAL FRY RECIPE
    Panchmel Dal Recipe | How To Make Panchratna Dal At Home | Mixed Dal Fry Recipe
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    35 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • Yellow split moong dal - 1/4th cup

      Masoor dal - 1/4th cup

      Split urad dal - 1/4th cup

      Toor dal - 1/4th cup

      Chana dal - 1/4th cup

      Water - 1½ glass

      Salt to taste

      Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

      Ghee - 1½ tbsp

      Asafoetida (hing) - a pinch

      Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tsp

      Garlic (crushed) - 1 tsp

      Green chillies (chopped) - 1 tsp

      Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

      Lemon juice - 2 tsp

      Garam masala - 1/2 tsp + for garnish

      Cumin powder (jeera powder) - for garnish

      Coriander leaves (chopped finely) - for garnish

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take the moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal, toor dal and chana dal in a pressure cooker.

      2. Add 1 glass of water to it.

      3. Add salt and turmeric powder, and pressure cook it for upto 2-3 whistles.

      4. Open the pressure cooker once it has cooled down.

      5. Pour 1 tbsp of ghee in a heated deep-pan.

      6. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds and crushed garlic; stir well.

      7. Further, add the chopped green chillies, red chilli powder and sauté well.

      8. Pour the cooked dal into the pan and half a glass of water.

      9. Once it starts to boil, turn the stove off and add garam masala and lemon juice.

      10. Mix everything well.

      11. Garnish the dal with some garam masala powder, jeera powder, coriander leaves and half a tbsp of ghee.

    Instructions
    • 1.Wash the lentils thoroughly before cooking them.
    • 2.You can also use whole green gram instead of the split yellow mung beans.
    • 3.You can use oil instead of ghee, according to your preference.
    • 4.The amount of water to be added while cooking is based on the preferred consistency of the gravy.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 110cal
    • Fat - 4.2 g
    • Protein - 9.7 g
    • Carbohydrates - 16.8 g
    • Fibre - 5.1 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PANCHMEL DAL

    1. Take the moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal, toor dal and chana dal in a pressure cooker.

    2. Add 1 glass of water to it.

    3. Add salt and turmeric powder, and pressure cook it for upto 2-3 whistles.

    4. Open the pressure cooker once it has cooled down.

    5. Pour 1 tbsp of ghee in a heated deep-pan.

    6. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds and crushed garlic; stir well.

    7. Further, add the chopped green chillies, red chilli powder and sauté well.

    8. Pour the cooked dal into the pan and half a glass of water.

    9. Once it starts to boil, turn the stove off and add garam masala and lemon juice.

    10. Mix everything well.

    11. Garnish the dal with some garam masala powder, jeera powder, coriander leaves and half a tbsp of ghee.

    More HARIYALI News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 48 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close