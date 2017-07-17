Panchmel Dal Recipe: Rajasthani Panchratna Dal Recipe Recipes oi-Staff

Panchmel dal recipe hails from the state of Rajasthan and it is a recipe that is made with a combination of five lentils with a spicy gravy. Also known as the panchratna, this dish is very simple and quick to make at home. It is a common household recipe but is also made during the festive seasons as a part fasting or vrat.

The panchratna dal is a combination of five lentils and hence is rich in protein and is included as a part of a healthy diet. It is usually served with rice, roti or baati. The Rajasthani cuisine is famous for serving the dal with a generous amount of ghee, which adds to the flavour and aroma of this mouth-watering dish.

If you are keen on preparing this mixed dal recipe, continue to read the step-by-step preparation method along with a video and images on how to prepare the panchmel dal at home.

PANCHMEL DAL RECIPE VIDEO

PANCHMEL DAL RECIPE | HOMEMADE RAJASTHANI PANCHRATNA DAL | MIXED DAL FRY RECIPE Panchmel Dal Recipe | How To Make Panchratna Dal At Home | Mixed Dal Fry Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 4 Ingredients Yellow split moong dal - 1/4th cup Masoor dal - 1/4th cup Split urad dal - 1/4th cup Toor dal - 1/4th cup Chana dal - 1/4th cup Water - 1½ glass Salt to taste Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp Ghee - 1½ tbsp Asafoetida (hing) - a pinch Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tsp Garlic (crushed) - 1 tsp Green chillies (chopped) - 1 tsp Red chilli powder - 1 tsp Lemon juice - 2 tsp Garam masala - 1/2 tsp + for garnish Cumin powder (jeera powder) - for garnish Coriander leaves (chopped finely) - for garnish How to Prepare 1. Take the moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal, toor dal and chana dal in a pressure cooker. 2. Add 1 glass of water to it. 3. Add salt and turmeric powder, and pressure cook it for upto 2-3 whistles. 4. Open the pressure cooker once it has cooled down. 5. Pour 1 tbsp of ghee in a heated deep-pan. 6. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds and crushed garlic; stir well. 7. Further, add the chopped green chillies, red chilli powder and sauté well. 8. Pour the cooked dal into the pan and half a glass of water. 9. Once it starts to boil, turn the stove off and add garam masala and lemon juice. 10. Mix everything well. 11. Garnish the dal with some garam masala powder, jeera powder, coriander leaves and half a tbsp of ghee. Instructions 1.Wash the lentils thoroughly before cooking them.

2.You can also use whole green gram instead of the split yellow mung beans.

3.You can use oil instead of ghee, according to your preference.

4.The amount of water to be added while cooking is based on the preferred consistency of the gravy. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 110cal

Fat - 4.2 g

Protein - 9.7 g

Carbohydrates - 16.8 g

Fibre - 5.1 g

