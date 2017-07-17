Just In
- 1 hr ago Mango Mousse Recipe: Here’s How You Can Prepare It At Home
- 1 hr ago Jiya Shankar Aka Susheela Of Kaatelal & Sons Shares More About Her Personal Fashion And Trends She Follows
- 2 hrs ago ZyCoV-D Could Be The Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine To Get Approval In India: All You Need To Know
- 2 hrs ago On Suhana Khan’s Birthday, Her 3 Makeup Looks That Proves Accentuating ‘One’ Feature Can Get You Perfect Look
Don't Miss
- News Covid ravages Delhi: Over 8 lakh migrant workers left Delhi after lockdown announced
- Technology Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
- Movies Spoiler Alert! Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 To Take A Leap; Krishna Will Lose His Memory
- Sports Arteta: Arsenal rid of those trying to hurt the club and winning Champions League has to be the aim
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV700 Spied Testing Once Again: Might Get Different Tunes For The Diesel Engine
- Finance Indian Stock Markets Performance Last Week And Week Ahead To May 28, 2021
- Education Assam HS TET Result 2021: SEBA Revises SSA Assam Higher Secondary TET Result 2021
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In June
Panchmel Dal Recipe: Rajasthani Panchratna Dal Recipe
Panchmel dal recipe hails from the state of Rajasthan and it is a recipe that is made with a combination of five lentils with a spicy gravy. Also known as the panchratna, this dish is very simple and quick to make at home. It is a common household recipe but is also made during the festive seasons as a part fasting or vrat.
The panchratna dal is a combination of five lentils and hence is rich in protein and is included as a part of a healthy diet. It is usually served with rice, roti or baati. The Rajasthani cuisine is famous for serving the dal with a generous amount of ghee, which adds to the flavour and aroma of this mouth-watering dish.
If you are keen on preparing this mixed dal recipe, continue to read the step-by-step preparation method along with a video and images on how to prepare the panchmel dal at home.
PANCHMEL DAL RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 4
-
Yellow split moong dal - 1/4th cup
Masoor dal - 1/4th cup
Split urad dal - 1/4th cup
Toor dal - 1/4th cup
Chana dal - 1/4th cup
Water - 1½ glass
Salt to taste
Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
Ghee - 1½ tbsp
Asafoetida (hing) - a pinch
Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tsp
Garlic (crushed) - 1 tsp
Green chillies (chopped) - 1 tsp
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Lemon juice - 2 tsp
Garam masala - 1/2 tsp + for garnish
Cumin powder (jeera powder) - for garnish
Coriander leaves (chopped finely) - for garnish
-
1. Take the moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal, toor dal and chana dal in a pressure cooker.
2. Add 1 glass of water to it.
3. Add salt and turmeric powder, and pressure cook it for upto 2-3 whistles.
4. Open the pressure cooker once it has cooled down.
5. Pour 1 tbsp of ghee in a heated deep-pan.
6. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds and crushed garlic; stir well.
7. Further, add the chopped green chillies, red chilli powder and sauté well.
8. Pour the cooked dal into the pan and half a glass of water.
9. Once it starts to boil, turn the stove off and add garam masala and lemon juice.
10. Mix everything well.
11. Garnish the dal with some garam masala powder, jeera powder, coriander leaves and half a tbsp of ghee.
- 1.Wash the lentils thoroughly before cooking them.
- 2.You can also use whole green gram instead of the split yellow mung beans.
- 3.You can use oil instead of ghee, according to your preference.
- 4.The amount of water to be added while cooking is based on the preferred consistency of the gravy.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 110cal
- Fat - 4.2 g
- Protein - 9.7 g
- Carbohydrates - 16.8 g
- Fibre - 5.1 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE PANCHMEL DAL
1. Take the moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal, toor dal and chana dal in a pressure cooker.
2. Add 1 glass of water to it.
3. Add salt and turmeric powder, and pressure cook it for upto 2-3 whistles.
4. Open the pressure cooker once it has cooled down.
5. Pour 1 tbsp of ghee in a heated deep-pan.
6. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds and crushed garlic; stir well.
7. Further, add the chopped green chillies, red chilli powder and sauté well.
8. Pour the cooked dal into the pan and half a glass of water.
9. Once it starts to boil, turn the stove off and add garam masala and lemon juice.
10. Mix everything well.
11. Garnish the dal with some garam masala powder, jeera powder, coriander leaves and half a tbsp of ghee.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.