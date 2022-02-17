ENGLISH
    Nutritional And Kid-Friendly Beetroot Paratha Recipe For Breakfast

    Posted By:
    |

    Beetroot, a naturally occurring root vegetable, is widely known for its vibrant red colour and earthy flavour and aroma. According to the journal Nutrition & Metabolism, beetroot is rich in phytochemicals such as betalains, flavonoids, saponins and carotenoids, along with nutrients like potassium, calcium, iron and manganese that provide a range of health benefits.

    Beetroot paratha, filled with the goodness of this healthy vegetable, can be an amazing option for breakfast. It is easy to prepare and is sure to be loved by kids due to its colour and taste. Beetroot paratha can also be used as wraps.

    Let's take a look at the recipe.

    Nutritional And Kid-Friendly Beetroot Paratha Recipe For Breakfast: How To Prepare
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Breakfast

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients
      • Half cup of beetroot, chopped.
      • A cup of wheat flour or atta.
      • 1-2 cloves of garlic.
      • One green chilli (optional).
      • A teaspoon of grated ginger.
      • 3-4 tablespoons of oil.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of garam masala.
      • Salt to taste.
      • Water and ghee as required.
    How to Prepare
      • Cook beetroot with a little amount of water for around five minutes or until it gets soft.
      • Once cooled, add beetroot to a blender.
      • Add garlic, ginger, chilli, garam masala and salt.
      • Blend until the mixture gets smooth.
      • In a bowl of whole wheat flour, add the beetroot paste.
      • Prepare a soft dough by adding water as needed.
      • Let the dough stand for around half an hour.
      • Divide the dough into small balls and roll them like chapati.
      • Heat a pan or chapati pan and cook both sides of the paratha with the help of oil.
      • Serve with chutney or curry.
    Instructions
    • You can use olive oil or ghee to prepare beetroot paratha.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • Cal - 182
    • Fat - 6 g
    • Cholesterol - 24 mg

