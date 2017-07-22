Moong Dal Halwa Recipe: How To Make Moong Dal Sheera Recipes oi-Staff

Moong dal halwa is an authentic Rajasthani delicacy that is enjoyed especially during the winter months. It is a part of every North Indian thali and is prepared by cooking ground moong dal with ghee, sugar and a whole load of dry fruits.

The moong dal halwa is also known as hesaru bele halwa in the state of Karnataka and is prepared on special occasions and festivals. The moong dal is rich in protein and hence is considered to be a very healthy choice. This can be consumed on a regular basis as well.

The moong dal sheera is usually made with milk, but in this recipe we prepare it without milk. This toothsome sweet requires full attention while cooking because it has to be stirred continuously. It takes a little less than an hour to prepare the delicacy, but is absolutely worth the time and effort.

If you are keen on preparing this inviting sweet at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure with images and a video on how to prepare the moong dal ka halwa recipe.

MOONG DAL HALWA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE RAJASTHANI MOONG DAL KA HALWA | MOONG DAL SHEERA RECIPE Moong Dal Halwa Recipe | How To Make Rajasthani Moong Dal Ka Halwa | Moong Dal Sheera Recipe Prep Time 4 Hours Cook Time 45M Total Time 4 Hours Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 2 Ingredients Yellow split moong dal - 1 cup Water - ½ cup Ghee - ¾th cup Sugar - 1 cup Cardamom powder - a pinch Chopped almonds - 3-4 (for garnishing) Saffron strands - 3-4 (for garnishing) How to Prepare 1. Take moong dal in a bowl and let it soak for 3-4 hours and then remove the excess water. 2. Transfer it into a mixer jar and add 1 tbsp of water. 3. Grind the mixture finely. 4. Transfer it into a bowl and add ½ a cup of ghee. 5. Mix it well. 6. Pour the mixture in a heated pan. 7. Cook it on medium flame and stir continuously to avoid the formation of lumps. 8. Let it cook until the mixture turns golden brown and it becomes of a granular consistency. Both the colour and texture of the mixture will change. 9. Then, add ¼th cup of ghee and mix well. 10. Stir well until the ghee starts to ooze out of it. Turn the gas to low flame and continue it to cook. 11. Meanwhile, add sugar to a pan and add water immediately, just enough to immerse the sugar. 12. Let the sugar dissolve and the syrup must be moderately thick. 13. Pour it to the dal mixture. 14. Stir for a few minutes, till the halwa starts to leave the sides of the pan. 15. Add cardamom powder and mix well. 16. Garnish it with chopped almonds and saffron strands, after transferring it to a serving plate. Instructions 1.The moong dal has to be washed well before soaking.

2.Add the ghee to the cold moong dal batter. You can also add it to the heated pan, but there are chances of it burning.

3.You can add khoya or milk to the mixture while cooking.

4.The sugar syrup must be a little thinner in consistency. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 320 cal

Fat - 14 g

Protein - 7 g

Carbohydrates - 40 g

Sugar - 25 g

Fibre - 4 g

