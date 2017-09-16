Just In
Mishti Doi Recipe: How To Make Sweetened Curd
Mishti doi is a traditional Bengali sweet that is usually prepared during most celebrations and festive seasons. The Bengali mishti doi is basically sweetened dahi and is prepared by fermenting thick milk and caramelized sugar syrup.
The sweetened yoghurt is an easy procedure to follow and prepare. However, the setting of the sweet takes 10-12 hours. The full-cream milk is first reduced and mixed with the caramelized sugar. It is then fermented with curd and allowed to set in the refrigerator.
Mishti doi has a unique blend of the slight sourness of the curd and the sweetness of the caramelized sugar. This makes this sweet utterly delicious. So, if you are keen on trying this recipe at home, follow the video and the step-by-step procedure with images.
MISHTI DOI RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 4

Milk - 750 ml
Sugar - 7½ tbsp
Water - ¼th cup
Fresh curd - ½ cup
Chopped almonds - for garnishing
Aluminium foil

1. Add milk into a heated pan.
2. Allow it to boil and reduce to half.
3. Meanwhile, add sugar into another heated pan.
4. Stir well on a low flame.
5. Turn the stove off and on while stirring continuously to avoid burning.
6. Repeat the process of turning the stove off and on, until the sugar dissolves and turns brown.
7. Turn the stove off, add water.
8. Mix well and keep it aside.
9. Once the milk reduces, add the sugar syrup.
10. Mix well and turn the stove off.
11. Allow it to cool until it is lukewarm in nature.
12. Add fresh curd and mix well with a whisk.
13. Transfer it into the serving matkas.
14. Seal the matkas with aluminium foil.
15. Refrigerate for 10-12 hours.
16. Remove the foil and garnish with chopped almonds.
- 1. Make sure you use fresh curd and not a sour one.
- 2. The gas must be turned off and on to avoid it from burning.
- 3. The curd must be whisked well for it to avoid the formation of lumps.
- Serving Size - 1 serving
- Calories - 152 cal
- Fat - 5 g
- Protein - 4 g
- Carbohydrates - 23 g
- Sugar - 19 g
