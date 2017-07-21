Meethi Sewai Recipe | Sweet Seviyan | Semiya Payasam Recipes oi-Staff

Meethi sewai is a traditional sweet recipe that is prepared in all parts of the country during most of the festive occasions. Each celebration in India is enjoyed by making the vermicelli kheer or sweet seviyan. It is also offered to God as a prasad and is taken during fasts or vrats.

The sweet sewain is prepared by cooking roasted vermicelli in milk with sugar added to it. In this recipe, we have added khoya as well, to give it a different texture. The tongue-tickling sweet is quick to prepare and can be made easily to satisfy your sudden sweet cravings.

The semiya payasam is made by people across all regions of the country with a slight variation. If you are keen on making this delicious sweet, continue reading the step-by-step procedure on how to make the shir sewain along with images and a video.

MEETHI SEWAI RECIPE VIDEO

MEETHI SEWAI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE SWEET SEVIYAN | SEMIYA PAYASAM RECIPE Meethi Sewai Recipe | Semiya Payasam Recipe | Homemade Vermicelli Kheer Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 2 Ingredients Ghee - 1 tsp Vermicelli - 1 cup Milk - 750 ml Khoya - 2 tbsp Sugar - 5 tbsp Raisins - 5-6 Cashew nuts - 4-5 (for garnishing) Chopped almonds - 4-5 (for garnishing) Sliced pistachios - 3-4 (for garnishing) How to Prepare 1. Pour ghee in a heated pan and add vermicelli on the melting of the ghee. 2. Stir well until the vermicelli starts to turn light brown. 3. Add milk and mix well. 4. Let it cook for about 4-5 minutes. 5. Add khoya and mix well for about 2 minutes. 6. Further, add sugar and stir well till the sugar dissolves. 7. Add raisins and stir again. 8. Transfer it into serving bowls. 9. Garnish with cashewnuts, chopped almonds and sliced pistachios. Instructions 1.Make sure the vermicelli is cooked properly before transferring it into serving bowls.

2. Khoya is an optional ingredient

3. You can add dates and other dry fruits for extra flavouring. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 170 cal

Fat - 6.0 g

Protein - 4.9 g

Carbohydrates - 24.5 g

Sugar - 19.4 g

Fibre - 0.2 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE SHIR SEWAIN

1. Pour ghee in a heated pan and add vermicelli on the melting of the ghee.

2. Stir well until the vermicelli starts to turn light brown.

3. Add milk and mix well.

4. Let it cook for about 4-5 minutes.

5. Add khoya and mix well for about 2 minutes.

6. Further, add sugar and stir well till the sugar dissolves.

7. Add raisins and stir again.

8. Transfer it into serving bowls.

9. Garnish with cashewnuts, chopped almonds and sliced pistachios.

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications