Just In
- 5 hrs ago 5 Amazing Makeup Tips To Take From Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram Feed
- 6 hrs ago Patthar Wargi Music Video: Hina Khan Shows Us How To Effortlessly Ace The Party Look With Her Outfit
- 6 hrs ago How To Safely Dispose Of Your COVID-19 Waste And Not Harm The Waste Handlers
- 8 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope: 23 May To 29 May
Don't Miss
- Sports In Suárez, Simeone found missing piece to forge a champion
- News Father-in-law-son-in-law combo to new opposition leader; first session of 15th Kerala Assembly on May 24
- Finance 5 Best Mutual Fund SIP Plans To Invest In 2021 For Beginners, First Time Investor For High Returns
- Education High Level Meeting On CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021, Check Live Updates
- Movies Tiger Shroff Marks 7th Year In The Industry, Actor Expresses Gratitude To The Tigerian Army
- Automobiles Hero MotoCorp To Ramp Up Production & Resume Operation Of Its Plants From May 24th
- Technology Redmi Smart Watch India First Sale On May 24: Cheapest Watch With GPS Connectivity?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In June
Meethi Sewai Recipe | Sweet Seviyan | Semiya Payasam
Meethi sewai is a traditional sweet recipe that is prepared in all parts of the country during most of the festive occasions. Each celebration in India is enjoyed by making the vermicelli kheer or sweet seviyan. It is also offered to God as a prasad and is taken during fasts or vrats.
The sweet sewain is prepared by cooking roasted vermicelli in milk with sugar added to it. In this recipe, we have added khoya as well, to give it a different texture. The tongue-tickling sweet is quick to prepare and can be made easily to satisfy your sudden sweet cravings.
The semiya payasam is made by people across all regions of the country with a slight variation. If you are keen on making this delicious sweet, continue reading the step-by-step procedure on how to make the shir sewain along with images and a video.
MEETHI SEWAI RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 2
-
Ghee - 1 tsp
Vermicelli - 1 cup
Milk - 750 ml
Khoya - 2 tbsp
Sugar - 5 tbsp
Raisins - 5-6
Cashew nuts - 4-5 (for garnishing)
Chopped almonds - 4-5 (for garnishing)
Sliced pistachios - 3-4 (for garnishing)
-
1. Pour ghee in a heated pan and add vermicelli on the melting of the ghee.
2. Stir well until the vermicelli starts to turn light brown.
3. Add milk and mix well.
4. Let it cook for about 4-5 minutes.
5. Add khoya and mix well for about 2 minutes.
6. Further, add sugar and stir well till the sugar dissolves.
7. Add raisins and stir again.
8. Transfer it into serving bowls.
9. Garnish with cashewnuts, chopped almonds and sliced pistachios.
- 1.Make sure the vermicelli is cooked properly before transferring it into serving bowls.
- 2. Khoya is an optional ingredient
- 3. You can add dates and other dry fruits for extra flavouring.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 170 cal
- Fat - 6.0 g
- Protein - 4.9 g
- Carbohydrates - 24.5 g
- Sugar - 19.4 g
- Fibre - 0.2 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE SHIR SEWAIN
1. Pour ghee in a heated pan and add vermicelli on the melting of the ghee.
2. Stir well until the vermicelli starts to turn light brown.
3. Add milk and mix well.
4. Let it cook for about 4-5 minutes.
5. Add khoya and mix well for about 2 minutes.
6. Further, add sugar and stir well till the sugar dissolves.
7. Add raisins and stir again.
8. Transfer it into serving bowls.
9. Garnish with cashewnuts, chopped almonds and sliced pistachios.
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.