Mango Soufflé Recipe: How to Make Mango Soufflé At Home

1. Take a bowl and separate the eggs from the yolk. Put the yolk in the double boiler and the whites into a very clean grease-less bowl.

2. Sprinkle the gelatin in ½ cup of water and let it soak. Add the sugar to the yolks and beat it till it is light and creamy in consistency.

3. Place the double boiler or the container with water over low heat and place the mango puree and yolk mixture in it and keep stirring all the time.

4. This forms the custard for the souffle.

5. When the custard is warm, add the soaked gelatin and continue stirring till it reaches a coating-like consistency.

6. Remove from heat, add lemon juice and leave it to cool till it is partially set. Now, beat the egg whites to a state of stiff peaks.

7. Beat the cream to a thick consistency, reserving a little cream for decoration. Mix the rest into the custard, in folding motions, and then fold in the egg whites too till no lumps are left behind.

8. Pour the final dessert into a bowl or glass, and decorate with the cream and mango slices and leave it in the refrigerator to set.