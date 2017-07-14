ENGLISH

    Mango Soufflé Recipe: How to Make Mango Soufflé At Home

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    Mango soufflé is one of the best desserts you can ever make from the fresh seasonal mangoes. If you want to make soft, smooth and fluffy mango soufflé at home, then rush to the market and get some eggs, gelatin, cream and some fresh mangoes.

    Mango soufflé is a light fluffy mango delicacy made with beaten eggs and rich cream. This dessert is a part of French cuisine. Soufflé is a classic French dessert that is rich, creamy and light. Mango soufflé combines the divine flavour of the mangoes with the soft texture of the soufflé to give your tastebuds a heavenly treat.

    Mango Souffle Recipe | How To Make Mango Souffle At Home
    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    1H
    Total Time
    1 Hours15 Mins

    Recipe By: Chef Mahesh Sharma

    Recipe Type: Dessert

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • Sugar - 1/2 cup

      Eggs - 3

      Cream - 3/4th cup

      Gelatin - 2 tsp

      Mango (diced into small pieces) - ½ cup

      Mango puree - ½ cup

      Lemon juice - 2 tsp

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take a bowl and separate the eggs from the yolk. Put the yolk in the double boiler and the whites into a very clean grease-less bowl.

      2. Sprinkle the gelatin in ½ cup of water and let it soak. Add the sugar to the yolks and beat it till it is light and creamy in consistency.

      3. Place the double boiler or the container with water over low heat and place the mango puree and yolk mixture in it and keep stirring all the time.

      4. This forms the custard for the souffle.

      5. When the custard is warm, add the soaked gelatin and continue stirring till it reaches a coating-like consistency.

      6. Remove from heat, add lemon juice and leave it to cool till it is partially set. Now, beat the egg whites to a state of stiff peaks.

      7. Beat the cream to a thick consistency, reserving a little cream for decoration. Mix the rest into the custard, in folding motions, and then fold in the egg whites too till no lumps are left behind.

      8. Pour the final dessert into a bowl or glass, and decorate with the cream and mango slices and leave it in the refrigerator to set.

    Instructions
    • 1. Don’t put the dessert into the freezer, as it will become hard.
    • 2. The soufflé can be made with other fruits as well.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving size - 1 small bowl
    • Calories - 98 cal
    • Fat - 5.3 g
    • Protein - 4 g
    • Carbohydrates - 12.1 g
    • Sugar - 24 g
    • Fibre - 0.2 g
