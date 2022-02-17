Make Your Lunch Time A Bit Spicy With This Chicken And Sweet Potato Stir Fry Noodles: How To Prepare Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Spicy foods are great for health. Some of the spicy ingredients like chillies, Jalapeno, chilli pepper and hot red peppers help make dishes spicy and also lift their taste. Though spicy foods seem to be unhealthy, they are not so.

Studies say that consuming spicy foods in limited amounts may help increase longevity, boost metabolism, fight cancerous cells and reduce inflammation.

In this article, we will discuss how to prepare spicy chicken and sweet potato stir fry noodles. This recipe consists of chicken breast which is low in calories; peanuts which are packed with fibre and protein; gluten-free soy sauce, sweet potato with is low in carb, and other healthy ingredients like broccoli and bell pepper.

Take a look at the recipe

Make Your Lunch Time A Bit Spicy With This Chicken And Sweet Potato Stir Fry Noodles: How To Prepare Make Your Lunch Time A Bit Spicy With This Chicken And Sweet Potato Stir Fry Noodles: How To Prepare Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Lunch Serves: 2 Ingredients Two small-sized sweet potatoes, peeled. Two tablespoons of sesame oil, divided. One and a half cups of broccoli, only the florets. Half pound or around 226 grams of chicken breast cut into smaller pieces. One small-sized capsicum, chopped. A few coriander leaves for garnishing. Salt and ground black pepper, as required. For sauce A tablespoon of gluten-free soy sauce. A tablespoon of peanut butter. A garlic clove, minced. Half a teaspoon of ground ginger. 1-2 tablespoons of sriracha sauce or other similar hot sauce such as peri-peri sauce. You can increase or decrease the quantity as per your taste. Half tablespoon of sesame oil. A teaspoon of honey. one-fourth cup of light coconut milk/almond milk

How to Prepare Prepare a sauce by mixing peanut butter, ginger, garlic, honey, sriracha sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil and coconut milk in a bowl. Keep it aside. Chop both the ends of the sweet potato and with the help of a vegetable spiralizer tool, spiralize the veggie into a noodles-like shape. Keep it aside. Season chicken breast pieces with some salt and ground black pepper. In a pan, heat a teaspoon of sesame oil on a medium flame and add seasoned chicken pieces. Cook for around 9-10 minutes or until the pieces get soft. Transfer to a bowl and keep aside. Take the same pan and add the remaining teaspoon of sesame oil. Add broccoli and capsicum and stir fry for 7-8 minutes. Add sweet potato noodles and stir fry for another five minutes. Add sauce and mix well on medium flame. Serve on a plate and garnish with coriander leaves.

Instructions You can easily get a spiralizer from nearby supermarkets. Also, if you are allergic to peanuts, you can opt for cashew butter. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 200 kcal

Fat - 7.65 g

Protein - 17.15 g

Carbohydrates - 16.85 g

Fibre - 3.45 g

Thursday, February 17, 2022, 13:00 [IST]