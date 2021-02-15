Khaman Dhokla Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home In Easy Steps Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Have you ever been to Gujarat or had any friends from Gujarat? If yes, then we are sure that you must have heard about Dhokla and Khaman Dhokla. These are one of the most-loved popular Gujarati cuisines. When we talk about Dhokla, it is a soft spongy savory dish prepared using gram flour and some basic herbs and spices. These are quite healthy and easy-to-make snacks.

Often people confuse between Khaman Dhokla and usual dhokla. However, these are two different things. Khaman dhokla is prepared using gram flour while dhokla is prepared using fermented rice flour batter. Though the dhokla prepared using fermented rice flour batter tastes delicious, khaman dhokla too tastes wonderful.

Now if you are wondering how you can prepare Khaman Dhokla, then fret no more as we are here to help you. Today we have brought the recipe of khaman dhokla for you. Scroll down the article to read more.

Khaman Dhokla Recipe: How To Prepare At Home Khaman Dhokla Recipe: How To Prepare At Home Prep Time 7 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 22 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 4 Ingredients 1½ of cups gram flour 2 tablespoons ginger paste 1 tablespoon of any cooking oil 1 tablespoon of rava 2 to 3 pinches of turmeric powder 1½ teaspoons of finely chopped green chillies (you can also take chili paste) 1 tablespoon of sugar 1 pinch asafoetida (hing) ¾ teaspoon of baking soda ½ teaspoon of eno (fruit salt) 1 teaspoon salt or as required 1 tablespoon of lemon juice water as required For tempering 2 tablespoons of any cooking oil 2 teaspoons of sugar 2-3 tablespoons of water 2 teaspoons of white sesame seeds 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds 1 teaspoon chopped green chilies (optional) 10 to 12 curry leaves For Garnish 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves 2½ tablespoons of grated fresh coconut

How to Prepare Methods: First of all, take a steamer pan and grease it well with oil. In a mixing bowl, take the gram flour. In the gram flour, add asafoetida, turmeric powder, ginger paste, lemon juice, sugar, green chilies paste, oil and salt. Add water to form a thick batter. Now add rava into the batter and stir well. Make sure there are lumps within the batter. Add water if required but make sure that the batter isn't runny. If the batter becomes thin then add gram flour or add water to make the batter a bit thinner. Add eno into the batter and stir quickly to evenly mix the eno into the batter. Once you add the eno, you will find that the batter turns out to be bubbly. Therefore, it is quite important to be quick in carrying out the further procedure. The batter would froth and become bubbly, so you have to be quick. Pour the batter in the greased pan. Now boil 1½ cup of water in a steamer or pressure cooker. Once the water boils, place the pan in a steamer. Place the pan containing batter into the steamer or pressure cooker. Steam for 15-17 minutes on a medium-high heat. After 15-17 minutes, take out the dhokla and insert a toothpick into it. If the toothpick comes out clean then the khaman dhokla is fully cooked else you need to steam the khaman for some more minutes. Once the khaman cools down or becomes lukewarm, slide the edges gently using a knife. Invert the khaman dhokla and slice it into small cubes. Keep the sliced cubes of khaman dhokla aside. Tempering Take a small tadka pan and heat oil into it. If you don't have a tadka pan, then you can heat the oil in any other small pan. Add mustard seeds into the oil and allow them to splutter. Once the mustard seeds begin to splutter, add cumin seeds along with curry leaves and chopped green chilies. Now add water. While adding the water, make sure you are careful as adding water can make the mixture sizzle. Now add sugar, stir and boil the tempering mixture. This will ensure that the sugar dissolves completely into the water. Pur the tempering mixture uniformly on the sliced khaman. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and grated coconut. You can serve the khaman dhokla straight away along with chutney or sauce. You can also store the khaman dhokla in the refrigerator by keeping the dhokla in a box.

Nutritional Information People - 4

kcal - 161kcal

Fat - 7g

Protein - 6g

Carbs - 18g

Fiber - 3g

