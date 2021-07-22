For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 10 min ago What Is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome? Is COVID-19 Work From Home Increasing The Risk?
- 30 min ago Aditi Rao Hydari Gives Us A Gharara Set Goal And Has The Most Relatable Eid Wishes For Followers
- 3 hrs ago Huma Qureshi Flaunts A Chanderi Anarkali Set As She Wishes Her Followers Eid Mubarak
- 3 hrs ago Why Do Humans Have Different Coloured Eyes? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments For Heterochromia
Don't Miss
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Manu Bhaker and I have put in place a plan, says coach Ronak Pandit ahead of Olympics
- Movies Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Resume Shoot; To Film Breathtaking Action Sequences
- Finance Digital Asset Mining Firm Core Scientific Via SPAC To List On Nasdaq
- Automobiles 2021 Ford Figo Petrol Automatic Launched In India At Rs 7.75 Lakh: 6-Speed Gearbox, Sport Mode
- News TMC MPs tear paper, disrupt Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement on Pegasus in RS; LS halted till 4pm
- Technology OnePlus Nord Discontinued Ahead Of Nord 2's India Launch? All You Need To Know
- Education West Bengal 12th Marksheet Download 2021, Check Process
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In August
Keto Salad Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
There is nothing more satisfying than a healthy, hearty salad filled with your favourite taco toppings, unless it is this taco salad recipe. It is so simple and takes only 30 minutes to have a bowl of goodness with a whole lot of mouthwatering yum flavour.
Keto Salad Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home
Keto Salad Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
25 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian
Serves: 4
Ingredients
-
- 1 lb Chicken breasts or any other meat of your choice
- 1 pkt Taco seasoning (very easily available in crawford market in Bombay)
- 1 headShredded lettuce/iceberg
- 1 Avacado
- 1 cup Shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup Sliced olives
- 4 tbsp Sour Cream
- 4 tbsp Salsa
- 1/2 cup onion
- 1 large tomato diced
- Low carb tortilla chips (optional)
How to Prepare
-
- Grill the ground chicken/ meat of your choice with the taco seasoning. Set aside till it cools.
- Wash the lettuce and lay it on the bottom of bowl
- Mix together the other ingredients and place it above the lettuce. Feel free to add a keto friendly dressing. Though the salsa and sour cream taste great by themselves.
- Garnish it optionally with guacamole/onions/salt/pepper.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- 1cup - 132 gm
- Calories - 1410 Kcal
- Total Fat - 74.6g
- Protein - 66.8g
- Carbs - 120g
Comments
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
[ 4.5 of 5 - 37 Users]
Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 13:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2021