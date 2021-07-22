ENGLISH

    Keto Salad Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home

    There is nothing more satisfying than a healthy, hearty salad filled with your favourite taco toppings, unless it is this taco salad recipe. It is so simple and takes only 30 minutes to have a bowl of goodness with a whole lot of mouthwatering yum flavour.

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    25 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients
      • 1 lb Chicken breasts or any other meat of your choice
      • 1 pkt Taco seasoning (very easily available in crawford market in Bombay)
      • 1 headShredded lettuce/iceberg
      • 1 Avacado
      • 1 cup Shredded cheddar cheese
      • 1/2 cup Sliced olives
      • 4 tbsp Sour Cream
      • 4 tbsp Salsa
      • 1/2 cup onion
      • 1 large tomato diced
      • Low carb tortilla chips (optional)
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • Grill the ground chicken/ meat of your choice with the taco seasoning. Set aside till it cools.
      • Wash the lettuce and lay it on the bottom of bowl
      • Mix together the other ingredients and place it above the lettuce. Feel free to add a keto friendly dressing. Though the salsa and sour cream taste great by themselves.
      • Garnish it optionally with guacamole/onions/salt/pepper.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • 1cup - 132 gm
    • Calories - 1410 Kcal
    • Total Fat - 74.6g
    • Protein - 66.8g
    • Carbs - 120g

    Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 13:30 [IST]
