There is nothing more satisfying than a healthy, hearty salad filled with your favourite taco toppings, unless it is this taco salad recipe. It is so simple and takes only 30 minutes to have a bowl of goodness with a whole lot of mouthwatering yum flavour.

Keto Salad Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home Keto Salad Recipe: Here’s How You Can Make It At Home Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian Serves: 4 Ingredients 1 lb Chicken breasts or any other meat of your choice 1 pkt Taco seasoning (very easily available in crawford market in Bombay) 1 headShredded lettuce/iceberg 1 Avacado 1 cup Shredded cheddar cheese 1/2 cup Sliced olives 4 tbsp Sour Cream 4 tbsp Salsa 1/2 cup onion 1 large tomato diced Low carb tortilla chips (optional)

How to Prepare Grill the ground chicken/ meat of your choice with the taco seasoning. Set aside till it cools. Wash the lettuce and lay it on the bottom of bowl Mix together the other ingredients and place it above the lettuce. Feel free to add a keto friendly dressing. Though the salsa and sour cream taste great by themselves. Garnish it optionally with guacamole/onions/salt/pepper.

Instructions Nutritional Information 1cup - 132 gm

Calories - 1410 Kcal

Total Fat - 74.6g

Protein - 66.8g

Carbs - 120g

Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 13:30 [IST]