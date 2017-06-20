Kala Chana Aloo Sabzi: How To Make Banarasi Aloo Black Chana Recipes oi-Staff

Kala Chana Aloo Sabzi is a common household dish in the Northern part of India. It is simple yet rich in its flavours and is infused with aromatic Indian spices. This dish is popular in Banaras, including its railway station, and definitely it is not to be missed while you are on your train journey through the city. It is usually served with hot poori or roti.

Aloo black chana recipe is very popular among the locals in Banaras. If you want to know more on the preparation method, have a look at the video, images and the step by step preparation method of the aloo black chana recipe.

This potato and chickpea gravy is sure one quick curry to make, once the black chana is soaked and boiled. The potato adds texture to the curry along with taste. Your kids at home will be happy to see the potato pieces in this healthy kala chana aloo sabzi. Let's have a detailed look at the preparation method and enjoy a delectable kala chana aloo sabzi recipe at home

KALA CHANA ALOO SABZI RECIPE VIDEO

KALA CHANA ALOO SABZI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BANARASI ALOO CHANA MASALA | POTATO AND CHICKPEA CURRY RECIPE | KALA CHANA ALOO MASALA Kala Chana Aloo Sabzi Recipe | How To Make Banarasi Aloo Chana Masala | Potato And Chickpea Curry Recipe | Kala Chana Aloo Masala Prep Time 8 Hours Cook Time 50-60M Total Time 9 Hours Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 2 Ingredients Oil - 1 tbsp

Asafoetida (Hing) - 1 tsp

Cumin seeds (Jeera) - 2 tsp

Tomato puree - 1 medium-sized bowl

Salt - 2 tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 3 tsp

Coriander powder - 3 tsp

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

Boiled potatoes (peeled, diced) - 3

Water - 2 cups

Boiled black chana - 1 medium-sized bowl

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) - 2 tsp

Lemon - ½ piece

Coriander (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Heat oil in a pan, add hing (asafoetida) and cumin seeds once the oil is hot enough.

2. Once the cumin seeds splutter, add a bowl of tomato puree and boil it till the oil floats on top.

3. Add 2 tsp of salt and mix well.

4. Add the kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder and the turmeric powder and mix everything well.

5. Meanwhile, mix half a cup of water to ¼ of the diced potatoes and mash it. Add it to the gravy to thicken it.

6. Add a cup of water again and let it boil for about 5-6 minutes.

7. Add a bowl of boiled black chana and stir well.

8. Then, add the remaining diced potatoes and let it boil again.

9. Add garam masala and kasuri methi and stir well.

10. Once it is taken off the stove, squeeze half a lemon to it and garnish with finely chopped coriander. Instructions Soak the black chana overnight and add a pinch of salt while boiling it. Pressure cook it for up to 8-9 whistles. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 273

Fats - 6.5 g

Protein - 12.2 g

Carbohydrates - 43.1 g

Fibre - 11.4 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE KALA CHANA ALOO SABZI

