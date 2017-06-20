Just In
Kala Chana Aloo Sabzi: How To Make Banarasi Aloo Black Chana
Kala Chana Aloo Sabzi is a common household dish in the Northern part of India. It is simple yet rich in its flavours and is infused with aromatic Indian spices. This dish is popular in Banaras, including its railway station, and definitely it is not to be missed while you are on your train journey through the city. It is usually served with hot poori or roti.
Aloo black chana recipe is very popular among the locals in Banaras. If you want to know more on the preparation method, have a look at the video, images and the step by step preparation method of the aloo black chana recipe.
This potato and chickpea gravy is sure one quick curry to make, once the black chana is soaked and boiled. The potato adds texture to the curry along with taste. Your kids at home will be happy to see the potato pieces in this healthy kala chana aloo sabzi. Let's have a detailed look at the preparation method and enjoy a delectable kala chana aloo sabzi recipe at home
KALA CHANA ALOO SABZI RECIPE VIDEO
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 2
Oil - 1 tbsp
- Asafoetida (Hing) - 1 tsp
- Cumin seeds (Jeera) - 2 tsp
- Tomato puree - 1 medium-sized bowl
- Salt - 2 tsp
- Kashmiri chilli powder - 3 tsp
- Coriander powder - 3 tsp
- Turmeric powder - ½ tsp
- Boiled potatoes (peeled, diced) - 3
- Water - 2 cups
- Boiled black chana - 1 medium-sized bowl
- Garam masala - 1 tsp
- Dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) - 2 tsp
- Lemon - ½ piece
- Coriander (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp
1. Heat oil in a pan, add hing (asafoetida) and cumin seeds once the oil is hot enough.
- Soak the black chana overnight and add a pinch of salt while boiling it. Pressure cook it for up to 8-9 whistles.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 273
- Fats - 6.5 g
- Protein - 12.2 g
- Carbohydrates - 43.1 g
- Fibre - 11.4 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE KALA CHANA ALOO SABZI
