    Kala Chana Aloo Sabzi: How To Make Banarasi Aloo Black Chana

    Posted By: Sowmya Subramanian
    |

    Kala Chana Aloo Sabzi is a common household dish in the Northern part of India. It is simple yet rich in its flavours and is infused with aromatic Indian spices. This dish is popular in Banaras, including its railway station, and definitely it is not to be missed while you are on your train journey through the city. It is usually served with hot poori or roti.

    Aloo black chana recipe is very popular among the locals in Banaras. If you want to know more on the preparation method, have a look at the video, images and the step by step preparation method of the aloo black chana recipe.

    This potato and chickpea gravy is sure one quick curry to make, once the black chana is soaked and boiled. The potato adds texture to the curry along with taste. Your kids at home will be happy to see the potato pieces in this healthy kala chana aloo sabzi. Let's have a detailed look at the preparation method and enjoy a delectable kala chana aloo sabzi recipe at home

    KALA CHANA ALOO SABZI RECIPE VIDEO

    KALA CHANA ALOO SABZI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BANARASI ALOO CHANA MASALA | POTATO AND CHICKPEA CURRY RECIPE | KALA CHANA ALOO MASALA
    Prep Time
    8 Hours
    Cook Time
    50-60M
    Total Time
    9 Hours

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Main Course

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Oil - 1 tbsp

    • Asafoetida (Hing) - 1 tsp
    • Cumin seeds (Jeera) - 2 tsp
    • Tomato puree - 1 medium-sized bowl
    • Salt - 2 tsp
    • Kashmiri chilli powder - 3 tsp
    • Coriander powder - 3 tsp
    • Turmeric powder - ½ tsp
    • Boiled potatoes (peeled, diced) - 3
    • Water - 2 cups
    • Boiled black chana - 1 medium-sized bowl
    • Garam masala - 1 tsp
    • Dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) - 2 tsp
    • Lemon - ½ piece
    • Coriander (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Heat oil in a pan, add hing (asafoetida) and cumin seeds once the oil is hot enough.

    • 2. Once the cumin seeds splutter, add a bowl of tomato puree and boil it till the oil floats on top.
    • 3. Add 2 tsp of salt and mix well.
    • 4. Add the kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder and the turmeric powder and mix everything well.
    • 5. Meanwhile, mix half a cup of water to ¼ of the diced potatoes and mash it. Add it to the gravy to thicken it.
    • 6. Add a cup of water again and let it boil for about 5-6 minutes.
    • 7. Add a bowl of boiled black chana and stir well.
    • 8. Then, add the remaining diced potatoes and let it boil again.
    • 9. Add garam masala and kasuri methi and stir well.
    • 10. Once it is taken off the stove, squeeze half a lemon to it and garnish with finely chopped coriander.
    Instructions
    • Soak the black chana overnight and add a pinch of salt while boiling it. Pressure cook it for up to 8-9 whistles.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 cup
    • Calories - 273
    • Fats - 6.5 g
    • Protein - 12.2 g
    • Carbohydrates - 43.1 g
    • Fibre - 11.4 g

