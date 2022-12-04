Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Veg Paella (Spanish Style Vegetable Rice) Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

This unique dish is named after Paellera, a shallow pan which is used for cooking and serving the Paella dish. While the standard recipe for a Spanish-style rice dish essentially uses a variety of seafood and meat. But, the recipe we are sharing comes in pure vegetarian garb. It is primarily a one-dish meal that uses a variety of colourful vegetables that substitute meat in the recipe. If you have just left a pan of stir-fried vegetables in the fridge the previous day, you can still use them to prepare this hearty one-dish meal.

Using Paellera is a perfect option but you could use any wide flat bottom pan that is of the correct size, wherein rice can be cooked in a thin layer and does not pile up on the pan. That crispy layer of rice sticking to the bottom of the pan is in itself proof that the dish has turned out super delicious.

Basmati rice is best avoided as it does not fully blend in with the flavour. Any medium or short-grained rice would be a better option to use. Saffron is added for colour and flavour, while the smoked paprika gives a smoky feel to the Paella. Check out the recipe here.

Christmas 2022: How To Prepare Vegetable Paella (Spanish Style Vegetable Rice) Recipe

Vegetable Paella (Spanish Style Vegetable Rice) Vegetable Paella (Spanish Style Vegetable Rice) Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 45M Total Time 1 Hours15 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Desk Recipe Type: Veg Serves: 4 Ingredients Extra Virgin Olive Oil-1 tablespoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)- 1/4 teaspoon Homemade tomato puree-1/2 cup Vegetable stock-2 1/2 cups Saffron strands-1 pinch Paprika powder-1 teaspoon Whole Black Peppercorns, crushed- 1/2 teaspoon Rice, short/medium grain-1 cup Onion, chopped-1 Mix of chopped vegetables like beans, peas, and eggplants- 1/2 cup Garlic, crushed or finely chopped-3 cloves Red Bell pepper (Capsicum) , sliced lengthwise-1 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum) , sliced lengthwise-1 Yellow Bell Pepper (Capsicum), sliced lengthwise-1 Salt, to taste Parsley leaves, black olives and chopped Lemon slices for garnish How to Prepare Firstly, crush the saffron with a pinch of salt. Now pour oil into the pan. When it is warm enough, add onion and garlic and saute till onions get browned. Now toss in the mushrooms and Capsicum, to be used in the garnish, into the pan, and sauté them till they soften. Cook the other vegetables now in the pan, add turmeric, smoked paprika and tomato puree and simmer. Now blend in the stock, salt and saffron and stir well. Simmer till it bubbles up. Add rice, stir well and cover the pan till cooked. Rice should be on the softer side. Remove the pan from the gas, and serve the Paella in the same pan or any other platter. Now Garnish with mushroom and pepper mixture, and sprinkle with parsley, black olive and lime slices.

Instructions Nutritional Information 4 - People

Calories: - 398

Protein- - 5.5g

Carbohydrates- - 42g

Cholesterol- - 0mg

Sugar- - 5.4g

Fiber- - 3.3g

