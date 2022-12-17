Just In
How To Prepare Thick And Soupy Matar Ka Nimona Recipe
If you have just attended an elaborate wedding banquet, and in no mood for any heavy dish, certainly this tasty soupy curry, is the perfect choice to calm your taste buds. Matar ka Nimona or the UP style Indian curry comes baked with the goodness of fresh green peas, potatoes and spices in very minimal measure.
Perfectly made to have with rice or chapati/paratha, it takes just half an hour to cook this yummy dish. Some parts of Bihar and the UP are famous for the preparation of Matar ka Nimona. Eminently suitable for the freezing weather of winter, this pea rich recipe should use fresh and not frozen peas for added flavour. This homestyle curry can also be made by blending tomato paste, chillies, and ginger along with a prescribed measure of spices. Use a nonstick pan for ease of preparation.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: side dish
Serves: 6
-
- Green peas shelled-2 cups
- Green peas shelled and boiled-¼ cup
- Tomatoes sliced-2
- Green chilis-2
- Dal wadi/badi-3-4
- Cumin seeds=1 teaspoon
- Turmeric powder-¼ teaspoon
- Garam masala powder-½ teaspoon
- Ginger piece-1- inch
- Salt to taste
- Coriander leaves with stems chopped-3 tablespoon
- Mustard oil-3 tablespoon
- Medium potatoes-2
-
1. Grind coriander leaves, ginger piece and green chillies into a paste and keep aside.
2. Coarsely grind the shelled peas. It should not be of a paste consistency.
3. Heat mustard oil in a Wok, and added roast ground peas and stir it well.
4. Now in another pan, add oil and fry dal badi in case you are planning to use it. Fry and remove them from the gas.
5. Next in hot oil splutter cumin seeds, asafoetida (Hing) and whole red chillies.
6. Add Coriander paste, and then cubed tomatoes.
7. Then add ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, roasted peas, and mix them with tomato masala. Add roasted peas, mix them well with tomato masala and add about 2 cups of water. Mi Add water to this
8. You can now toss in cubed potatoes, fried badi, boiled peas, salt, garam masala and cook for some more time on sim flame.
9. Matar ka Nimona is to be served hot either as a thick soup or as curry with rice, or paratha.
- People - 6
- Calories - 162kcal
- Fat - 7g
- Sugar - 5g
- Iron - 3mg
