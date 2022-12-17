How To Prepare Thick And Soupy Matar Ka Nimona Recipe

1. Grind coriander leaves, ginger piece and green chillies into a paste and keep aside.

2. Coarsely grind the shelled peas. It should not be of a paste consistency.

3. Heat mustard oil in a Wok, and added roast ground peas and stir it well.

4. Now in another pan, add oil and fry dal badi in case you are planning to use it. Fry and remove them from the gas.

5. Next in hot oil splutter cumin seeds, asafoetida (Hing) and whole red chillies.

6. Add Coriander paste, and then cubed tomatoes.

7. Then add ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, roasted peas, and mix them with tomato masala. Add roasted peas, mix them well with tomato masala and add about 2 cups of water. Mi Add water to this

8. You can now toss in cubed potatoes, fried badi, boiled peas, salt, garam masala and cook for some more time on sim flame.

9. Matar ka Nimona is to be served hot either as a thick soup or as curry with rice, or paratha.