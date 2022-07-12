For Quick Alerts
Monsoon Special Chutney: How To Prepare Sweet And Tangy Plum Chutney
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
Plums are among the monsoon's best fruits; they usually come in red, purple or yellow colours and are sweet to tangy in taste. The fruit, also known as aloo bukhara, is not only good in its flavour but also has a list of health benefits. They are packed with nutrients like polyphenols and dietary fibre, which are good for lowering cholesterol, managing diabetes, increasing satiety and improving muscle and bone health. [1]
Here is the recipe for mouth-watering and flavoursome plum chutney, which you can pair with chapati or rice or evening snacks like pakoras.
Take a look at the recipe.
How To Prepare Plum Chutney
Monsoon Special Chutney: How To Prepare Sweet And Tangy Plum Chutney
Monsoon Special Chutney: How To Prepare Sweet And Tangy Plum Chutney
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
20 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 2
Ingredients
-
- 4-5 fresh and ripe plums.
- Half tablespoon of raisins.
- Around 4-5 dates, especially Medjool dates, as they have a soft and rich skin, a chewy texture and a caramel-like taste while regular dates have a firm outer layer and are a bit less sweet than the prior.
- One-fourth teaspoon of black cumin seeds.
- Half teaspoon of roasted cumin seeds.
- A dried red chilly.
- A small-sized bayleaf.
- A pinch of turmeric.
- Half cup of powdered jaggery.
- Two tablespoons of mustard oil.
- Salt to taste.
How to Prepare
-
- Wash the plums, deseed them and cut them into small pieces.
- In a half-filled bowl of lukewarm water, soak raisins and dates.
- In a pan, heat the mustard oil.
- Put black cumin seeds and allow them to crackle.
- Put dried red chili and bay leaf in and saute them for a few seconds.
- Add plums and soaked dates.
- Add turmeric and salt to taste.
- Cook on a medium flame for around 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add soaked raisins and jaggery and mix well.
- Cook further for 10 minutes.
- Once you see that the ingredients are cooked or that they have become very mushy, take small amounts of the chutney in your palm and taste it.
- Add more jaggery if you like it a bit sweet.
- Add roasted cumin seeds.
- Mix well and serve with your favourite snack.
Instructions
- To thicken the consistency of the chutney, take a teaspoon of whole wheat flour and prepare a lump free paste by adding some water. Put this mixture in the chutneys a minute before taking the pan off the heat.
Nutritional Information
- People - 1
- Calories - 107
- Protein - 1g
- Carbohydrates - 23 g
- Dietary Fibre - 5.3 g
Comments
[ 3.5 of 5 - 99 Users]
Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 18:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2022
Read more about: plum chutney sauce aloo bukhara