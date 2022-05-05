Healthy Pakora Recipe For Mother’s Day: How To Prepare Black Chickpeas And Beetroot Pakoras Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Pakoras are made in varieties of ways in different parts of India. Some of the examples are onion, paneer, moong daal, prawns, spinach, gobi, chicken and corn pakoras.

Beetroot pakoras come under some of the varieties of vegan and gluten-free pakoras. They make for a healthy, delicious-looking and flavoursome snack and can be served during tea/coffee parties.

Regular beetroot pakoras are often made with chickpeas flour and spices, however, here, we have added a bit of twist to the recipe by combining boiled black chickpea (kala chana) with other ingredients.

On Mother's day, and other days too, you can easily prepare the recipe and make the snacking time of your mother enjoyable. Take a look at the recipe.

How To Prepare Black Chickpeas And Beetroot Pakoras

Healthy Pakora Recipe For Mother’s Day: How To Prepare Black Chickpeas And Beetroot Pakoras Healthy Pakora Recipe For Mother’s Day: How To Prepare Black Chickpeas And Beetroot Pakoras Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 4 Ingredients Two medium-sized beetroots, chopped. Three-fourth cup of boiled black chickpeas (kala chana). A medium-sized onion, chopped. 3-4 green chillies (optional). Half cup of chickpea flour (besan). A teaspoon of garlic, chopped into tiny pieces. A teaspoon of ginger, chopped into tiny pieces. Salt to taste. Healthy oils.

How to Prepare In a blender, add black chickpeas, beetroot, chillies, onion and a bit of water and blend to form a rough mixture. In a bowl, pour the mixture and add chickpea flour, ginger, garlic and salt to taste. Mix them well. Heat a flat pan or tawa and add a bit of oil. Take a spoon and scoop out a small portion of the mixture and add it to the tawa. After adding, press the mixture lightly with the spoon to form a flat round-shaped pakora. Repeat the process with the remaining mixture. Make sure the tawa is full, not overcrowded. Cook them both the sides or until they get a bit brown. Make sure to add a bit of oil while flipping to the other side, and when required. Serve hot with tea/coffee or chutneys.

Instructions You can also use a ginger garlic paste instead of whole ginger and garlic. Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 495

Protein - 5.5 g

Carbohydrates - 16.5 g

Fiber - 5 g

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 12:30 [IST]