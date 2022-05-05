Just In
- 1 hr ago Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Quotes, Teachings, History And Significance
- 1 hr ago What Is Exploding Head Syndrome, A Condition That Happens Only When You Sleep
- 2 hrs ago Cognitive Impairment From Severe Covid-19 Similar To 20 Years Of Ageing: Study
- 2 hrs ago Delta Or Different Variant May Cause Another Covid Outbreak: Study
Don't Miss
- Technology Wi-Fi 7 With 33Gbps Download Speed Coming Soon
- Automobiles Tata Ace EV Unveiled With 154 Kilometre Range
- Finance LIC IPO: How Can Policyholders Apply To Get Eligible Discount?
- Movies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Star Kiara Advani: I Don’t Agree That Bollywood Is Banking On South For Content
- Sports Thomas and Uber Cup 2022: Indian squad, schedule, groups, points table, telecast & live streaming info
- News Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower 2022: Time, Date, How and When to Watch
- Education TBJEE Answer Key 2022 Released At tbjee.nic.in, Raise Objections By May 7
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Lucknow
Healthy Pakora Recipe For Mother’s Day: How To Prepare Black Chickpeas And Beetroot Pakoras
Pakoras are made in varieties of ways in different parts of India. Some of the examples are onion, paneer, moong daal, prawns, spinach, gobi, chicken and corn pakoras.
Beetroot pakoras come under some of the varieties of vegan and gluten-free pakoras. They make for a healthy, delicious-looking and flavoursome snack and can be served during tea/coffee parties.
Regular beetroot pakoras are often made with chickpeas flour and spices, however, here, we have added a bit of twist to the recipe by combining boiled black chickpea (kala chana) with other ingredients.
On Mother's day, and other days too, you can easily prepare the recipe and make the snacking time of your mother enjoyable. Take a look at the recipe.
How To Prepare Black Chickpeas And Beetroot Pakoras
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 4
-
- Two medium-sized beetroots, chopped.
- Three-fourth cup of boiled black chickpeas (kala chana).
- A medium-sized onion, chopped.
- 3-4 green chillies (optional).
- Half cup of chickpea flour (besan).
- A teaspoon of garlic, chopped into tiny pieces.
- A teaspoon of ginger, chopped into tiny pieces.
- Salt to taste.
- Healthy oils.
-
- In a blender, add black chickpeas, beetroot, chillies, onion and a bit of water and blend to form a rough mixture.
- In a bowl, pour the mixture and add chickpea flour, ginger, garlic and salt to taste.
- Mix them well.
- Heat a flat pan or tawa and add a bit of oil.
- Take a spoon and scoop out a small portion of the mixture and add it to the tawa.
- After adding, press the mixture lightly with the spoon to form a flat round-shaped pakora.
- Repeat the process with the remaining mixture.
- Make sure the tawa is full, not overcrowded.
- Cook them both the sides or until they get a bit brown. Make sure to add a bit of oil while flipping to the other side, and when required.
- Serve hot with tea/coffee or chutneys.
- You can also use a ginger garlic paste instead of whole ginger and garlic.
- People - 1
- Calories - 495
- Protein - 5.5 g
- Carbohydrates - 16.5 g
- Fiber - 5 g
- Healthy Breakfast Recipe For Pregnant Women: How To Prepare Beetroot And Sesame Chapati
- Nutritional And Kid-Friendly Beetroot Paratha Recipe For Breakfast
- 15 Interesting Health Benefits Of Beetroot
- 11 Foods That Help Manage Piles (Haemorrhoids)
- How To Make ABC Detox Drink
- Beetroot Face Packs That Can Nourish Your Skin In Minutes
- Top 12 Foods That Are Rich In Folate
- Beetroot And Mascarpone Salad Recipe: Beet Salad With Mascarpone
- Beetroot And Manipuri Black Rice Idli Cupcake Recipe | Idli Cupcake Recipe
- Know How Beetroot Helps Reduce Soreness After Intense Exercises
- Try This Scientifically Proven Beetroot Remedy For Weight Loss
- How To Flush Your Lymph System?
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.