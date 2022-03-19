For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 30 min ago Transmission Of Covid-19 Infection From Mother To Baby Rare: BMJ Study
- 3 hrs ago Rang Panchami 2022: Date, Time, Rituals And Significance
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 19 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 13 hrs ago Girls In Tamil Nadu Government Schools To Get Rs 1,000 Per Month To Pursue Higher Education
Don't Miss
- News Russia-Ukraine war: Joe Biden warns Xi Jinping of `consequences` if China gives Russia material support for in
- Sports All England Open 2022 Semi: Lakshya Sen v Lee, Treesa-Gayatri v Xian-Yu: Live Telecast, Live Streaming in IST
- Finance This Real Estate Stock Surges 109% In 1 Year, ICICI Securities Sees More Upside
- Technology ViewSonic VG2440V Monitor Review: Practical Videoconferencing Solution
- Movies The Kashmir Files Day 8 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore-Mark
- Education MAHA LLB CET 2022 Dates Announced, Check Complete MAHA 5 Year LLB CET Schedule On cetcell.mahacet.org
- Travel Top Summer Honeymoon Destinations in India
- Automobiles Suzuki Motorcycles February 2022 Sales: Witnesses Growth In Exports
Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
Festivals mean food and enjoyment. Though healthy individuals find it quite easy to indulge in foods and enjoy at the same time, diabetics are left with the choice to eat only sugar-free food items due to their medical condition.
Diabetes is a chronic disease that includes the consumption of foods (also sweets sometimes) that do not interfere with the glucose levels and increase it.
This Holi, Boldsky brings to you a special diabetic-friendly recipe of chocolate Sandesh. It is tasty, delicious, easy to make, and is sugar-free so that you can enjoy the dish guilt-free.
How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh
Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe
Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
45 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 10 (Sandesh)
Ingredients
-
- One litre milk.
- 4-5 teaspoons of lemon juice.
- Two teaspoons of cocoa powder.
- Two tablespoons of butter.
- Two tablespoons of small-sized chocolate chips.
- A few bigger-sized chocolate chips.
How to Prepare
-
- In a thick-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil.
- When the milk starts boiling, reduce the flame, add lemon juice and keep stirring.
- The milk will start to curdle. If the process of curdling doesn't start, add more lemon juice.
- Switch off the flame.
- Put a muslin cloth over a large sieve and filter the paneer (thick curdled part) and water.
- Rinse the paneer with water, squeeze out extra water, and tie the muslin cloth.
- Put some weight over the cloth and hang it for around 15 minutes.
- Take the paneer out and knead it for around two minutes.
- Add cocoa powder and knead again well for 3-4 minutes.
- In a non-stick pan, add a tablespoon of ghee and kneaded paneer dough.
- Keep stirring the dough and let it become smooth.
- Switch off the flame and add small-sized chocolate chips.
- Allow the chocolate to melt and knead well.
- Let the mixture cool down for around five minutes.
- Make small and round balls out of the mixture.
- Add a big-sized chocolate chip in the centre to give Sandesh a good look.
- Refrigerate for around half an hour and serve.
Instructions
- Use full-fat milk as it yields thicker paneer.
Nutritional Information
- People - 10
- Calories - 79 kcal
- Fat - 4 g
- Protein - 3 g
- Carbohydrates - 7 g
Comments
- Rang Panchami 2022: Date, Time, Rituals And Significance
- Holi 2022: How To Remove Holi Colour From Face, Nails, Hands And Hair
- Holi Special Recipes: How To Make Instant Papad Katori Chaat
- Holi Sweet Recipes For 2022: How To Prepare Coconut Peda
- Holi 2022: Your Lucky and Unlucky Colour Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- Holi 2022 Celebrations: What Colour Outfit Should You Wear To Look Trendy?
- Having A Holi Party? Here Are 5 Home Decor Ideas For A Colourful Holi
- Holashtak 2022: Date, Legends, Significance And Why These Auspicious Works Are Prohibited
- Holi 2021: Deepika Padukone Flaunts A Gorgeous Velvet Suit As She Wishes Her Followers A Happy Holi
- Holi 2021: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt’s Tie-Dye Tee Could Be Your Ideal Outfit This Year
- Holi 2022: Make Gujiyas On This Festival And Enjoy
- Holika Dahan 2021: Some Do’s And Don’ts Of This Day That You Need To Know
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
[ 3.5 of 5 - 90 Users]
Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 9:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 19, 2022
Read more about: holi sandesh chocolate sandesh diabetes diabetics recipes for diabetics