ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    Festivals mean food and enjoyment. Though healthy individuals find it quite easy to indulge in foods and enjoy at the same time, diabetics are left with the choice to eat only sugar-free food items due to their medical condition.

    Diabetes is a chronic disease that includes the consumption of foods (also sweets sometimes) that do not interfere with the glucose levels and increase it.

    This Holi, Boldsky brings to you a special diabetic-friendly recipe of chocolate Sandesh. It is tasty, delicious, easy to make, and is sugar-free so that you can enjoy the dish guilt-free.

    How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh

    Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe
    Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe
    Prep Time
    30 Mins
    Cook Time
    15M
    Total Time
    45 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Dessert

    Serves: 10 (Sandesh)

    Ingredients
      • One litre milk.
      • 4-5 teaspoons of lemon juice.
      • Two teaspoons of cocoa powder.
      • Two tablespoons of butter.
      • Two tablespoons of small-sized chocolate chips.
      • A few bigger-sized chocolate chips.
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • In a thick-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil.
      • When the milk starts boiling, reduce the flame, add lemon juice and keep stirring.
      • The milk will start to curdle. If the process of curdling doesn't start, add more lemon juice.
      • Switch off the flame.
      • Put a muslin cloth over a large sieve and filter the paneer (thick curdled part) and water.
      • Rinse the paneer with water, squeeze out extra water, and tie the muslin cloth.
      • Put some weight over the cloth and hang it for around 15 minutes.
      • Take the paneer out and knead it for around two minutes.
      • Add cocoa powder and knead again well for 3-4 minutes.
      • In a non-stick pan, add a tablespoon of ghee and kneaded paneer dough.
      • Keep stirring the dough and let it become smooth.
      • Switch off the flame and add small-sized chocolate chips.
      • Allow the chocolate to melt and knead well.
      • Let the mixture cool down for around five minutes.
      • Make small and round balls out of the mixture.
      • Add a big-sized chocolate chip in the centre to give Sandesh a good look.
      • Refrigerate for around half an hour and serve.
    Instructions
    • Use full-fat milk as it yields thicker paneer.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 10
    • Calories - 79 kcal
    • Fat - 4 g
    • Protein - 3 g
    • Carbohydrates - 7 g

    More HOLI News

    [ 3.5 of 5 - 90 Users]
    Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close