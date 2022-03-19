Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Festivals mean food and enjoyment. Though healthy individuals find it quite easy to indulge in foods and enjoy at the same time, diabetics are left with the choice to eat only sugar-free food items due to their medical condition.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that includes the consumption of foods (also sweets sometimes) that do not interfere with the glucose levels and increase it.

This Holi, Boldsky brings to you a special diabetic-friendly recipe of chocolate Sandesh. It is tasty, delicious, easy to make, and is sugar-free so that you can enjoy the dish guilt-free.

How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh

Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe Happy Holi 2022: How To Prepare Sugar-Free Chocolate Sandesh, A Special Diabetic-Friendly Recipe Prep Time 30 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 10 (Sandesh) Ingredients One litre milk. 4-5 teaspoons of lemon juice. Two teaspoons of cocoa powder. Two tablespoons of butter. Two tablespoons of small-sized chocolate chips. A few bigger-sized chocolate chips.

How to Prepare In a thick-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. When the milk starts boiling, reduce the flame, add lemon juice and keep stirring. The milk will start to curdle. If the process of curdling doesn't start, add more lemon juice. Switch off the flame. Put a muslin cloth over a large sieve and filter the paneer (thick curdled part) and water. Rinse the paneer with water, squeeze out extra water, and tie the muslin cloth. Put some weight over the cloth and hang it for around 15 minutes. Take the paneer out and knead it for around two minutes. Add cocoa powder and knead again well for 3-4 minutes. In a non-stick pan, add a tablespoon of ghee and kneaded paneer dough. Keep stirring the dough and let it become smooth. Switch off the flame and add small-sized chocolate chips. Allow the chocolate to melt and knead well. Let the mixture cool down for around five minutes. Make small and round balls out of the mixture. Add a big-sized chocolate chip in the centre to give Sandesh a good look. Refrigerate for around half an hour and serve.

Instructions Use full-fat milk as it yields thicker paneer. Nutritional Information People - 10

Calories - 79 kcal

Fat - 4 g

Protein - 3 g

Carbohydrates - 7 g

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 9:00 [IST]