    How To Prepare Paneer Bhurji Recipe

    Paneer Bhurji, the vegetarian cousin of Egg Bhurji takes just 20 minutes of cooking to turn iinto one of the most delicious side dishes you ever knew. With a handful of spices, tomatoes, capsicums and onions, these nondescript ingredients blended together in perfect proportions make a chef beam with pride about his final creation.

    Paneer Bhurji in English is called scrambled Paneer that is made of crumbled paneer, onion, tomatoes, bell pepper, and spices. This quick and easy paneer bhurji is incredibly soft and creamy, and ready to serve in just 20 minutes.

    Weight watchers are already aware of its low carb content and weight loss potential. When sotred in an airtight container, it stays on for 2-3 days. While serving it, you could heat in a microwave or pan until lukewarm. It has an acceptably spicy taste that lends a distinct aroma and taste to the dish. How To Prepare Paneer Bhurji Recipe

    Prep Time
    30 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    40 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Gravy/Main course

    Serves: 4-5

    Ingredients
      • Crumbled paneer-2 cup
      • Onion-1
      • Tomato-1
      • Salt to Taste
      • Cumin seeds-1/4tsp
      • Turmeric powder-1/4tsp
      • Ghee-2 tsp
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Heat ghee in a pan

      2. Add cumin seeds

      3. Toss in cubes of onion

      4. Blend the chopped pieces of tomatoes

      5. Stir fry some time,

      6. Sprinkle salt and turmeric powder.

      7. Toss in Crumbles of Paneer and stir well.

      8. Serve as an accompaniment to chapati.

      9. Serve Paneer Bhurji with bread toast, roti, paratha or as stuffing inside burrito or wraps.

    Nutritional Information
    • People - 4-5
    • Calories - 353Calories
    • Fat - 279g
    • Protein - 10g
    • Carbohydrates - 9g
    • Cholesterol - 44mg
    • Sugar - 4g
    • Fiber - 3g

    Thursday, December 8, 2023, 17:15 [IST]
    Read more about: veg bhurji recipes
     
