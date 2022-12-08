Just In
How To Prepare Paneer Bhurji Recipe
Paneer Bhurji, the vegetarian cousin of Egg Bhurji takes just 20 minutes of cooking to turn iinto one of the most delicious side dishes you ever knew. With a handful of spices, tomatoes, capsicums and onions, these nondescript ingredients blended together in perfect proportions make a chef beam with pride about his final creation.
Paneer Bhurji in English is called scrambled Paneer that is made of crumbled paneer, onion, tomatoes, bell pepper, and spices. This quick and easy paneer bhurji is incredibly soft and creamy, and ready to serve in just 20 minutes.
Weight watchers are already aware of its low carb content and weight loss potential. When sotred in an airtight container, it stays on for 2-3 days. While serving it, you could heat in a microwave or pan until lukewarm. It has an acceptably spicy taste that lends a distinct aroma and taste to the dish. How To Prepare Paneer Bhurji Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Gravy/Main course
Serves: 4-5
-
- Crumbled paneer-2 cup
- Onion-1
- Tomato-1
- Salt to Taste
- Cumin seeds-1/4tsp
- Turmeric powder-1/4tsp
- Ghee-2 tsp
-
1. Heat ghee in a pan
2. Add cumin seeds
3. Toss in cubes of onion
4. Blend the chopped pieces of tomatoes
5. Stir fry some time,
6. Sprinkle salt and turmeric powder.
7. Toss in Crumbles of Paneer and stir well.
8. Serve as an accompaniment to chapati.
9. Serve Paneer Bhurji with bread toast, roti, paratha or as stuffing inside burrito or wraps.
- People - 4-5
- Calories - 353Calories
- Fat - 279g
- Protein - 10g
- Carbohydrates - 9g
- Cholesterol - 44mg
- Sugar - 4g
- Fiber - 3g
