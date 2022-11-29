ENGLISH
    Makai Capsicum Gravy With A Twist Recipe

    Posted By:
    |

    If you are hard-pressed for time and have just about 20 minutes on your hands to either get ready for the event that you are going to host, just think of this simple gravy, with an exotic combination of corn and capsicum, that needs only a few ingredients and on the top of it all, easy to make.

    Prepare Makai Capsicum Gravy, which actually combines the goodness of tender corn and capsicum cooked in milk and seasoned with spices is a dish that suits all tastes and preferences. It has an offbeat feel and taste, is not too spicy, and not dripping with ghee. So any health-conscious youngster is compelled to choose this dish for dinner, Since the vegetables are not overcooked they retain a natural flavour. It just takes 20 minutes of your time when the corn is boiled beforehand and the capsicum gets cooked during the preparation.


    How To Prepare makai capsicum gravy With A Twist


    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    12M
    Total Time
    22 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Vegetarian

    Serves: 5

    Ingredients
      1. Cooked sweet corn kernels (makai ke dane)/baby corn- 2 cups
      2. Finely chopped capsicum-1 cup
      3. Ghee-1 tbsp
      4. Cumin seeds (jeera)- 1/2 tsp
      5. Ginger-green chilli paste-1 tsp
      6. Plain flour (maida)- 2 tbsp
      7. Milk-2 cups
      8. Sugar-1/2 tbsp
      9. White pepper powder-1/4 tsp
      10. Salt to taste
    How to Prepare
      1. Drizzle some ghee in the nonstick wok and splutter cumin seeds. Add ginger-green chilli paste.
      2. Now add the flour, and simmer on a slow flame for about 2-3 minutes.
      3. Toss in the corn and capsicum and simmer for another 3 to 4 minutes.
      4. See that you now add the milk gradually and slowly taking care to stir occasionally to avoid lumps. Simmer for 4-5 minutes or till it thickens.
      5. Add sugar, pepper powder and salt, add and mix well.
      6. Serve hot with a bread or rice of your choice.
    Nutritional Information
    • 5 - People
    • Calories: - 156 cal
    • Fat: - 8.5 g
    • Protein: - 3.3 g
    • Carbohydrates: - 18.7
    • Cholesterol: - 0 mg
    • Fiber: - 3.9 g

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 23:44 [IST]
    Read more about: veg side dish recipes
     
