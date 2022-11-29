Makai Capsicum Gravy With A Twist Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

If you are hard-pressed for time and have just about 20 minutes on your hands to either get ready for the event that you are going to host, just think of this simple gravy, with an exotic combination of corn and capsicum, that needs only a few ingredients and on the top of it all, easy to make.

Prepare Makai Capsicum Gravy, which actually combines the goodness of tender corn and capsicum cooked in milk and seasoned with spices is a dish that suits all tastes and preferences. It has an offbeat feel and taste, is not too spicy, and not dripping with ghee. So any health-conscious youngster is compelled to choose this dish for dinner, Since the vegetables are not overcooked they retain a natural flavour. It just takes 20 minutes of your time when the corn is boiled beforehand and the capsicum gets cooked during the preparation.



How To Prepare makai capsicum gravy With A Twist



Makai Capsicum Gravy With A Twist Recipe

Makai Capsicum Gravy With A Twist Recipe Makai Capsicum Gravy With A Twist Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 12M Total Time 22 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Vegetarian Serves: 5 Ingredients Cooked sweet corn kernels (makai ke dane)/baby corn- 2 cups Finely chopped capsicum-1 cup Ghee-1 tbsp Cumin seeds (jeera)- 1/2 tsp Ginger-green chilli paste-1 tsp Plain flour (maida)- 2 tbsp Milk-2 cups Sugar-1/2 tbsp White pepper powder-1/4 tsp Salt to taste

How to Prepare Drizzle some ghee in the nonstick wok and splutter cumin seeds. Add ginger-green chilli paste. Now add the flour, and simmer on a slow flame for about 2-3 minutes. Toss in the corn and capsicum and simmer for another 3 to 4 minutes. See that you now add the milk gradually and slowly taking care to stir occasionally to avoid lumps. Simmer for 4-5 minutes or till it thickens. Add sugar, pepper powder and salt, add and mix well. Serve hot with a bread or rice of your choice.

Instructions Nutritional Information 5 - People

Calories: - 156 cal

Fat: - 8.5 g

Protein: - 3.3 g

Carbohydrates: - 18.7

Cholesterol: - 0 mg

Fiber: - 3.9 g

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 23:44 [IST]