How To Prepare Sweet And Creamy Irani Chai ( Hyderabadi Dum Tea) Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

An extremely popular version of rich creamy tea and a mass favourite of Hyderabad, Irani Chai (Irani Tea, Hyderabadi Dum Chai) with its exotic Persian origin, never failed to impress the tea connoisseur.

Try this time-tested creaminess of Khoya or Mawa that blends in perfectly with the spiciness of Cinnamon and green cardamom and the black Assam tea powder, to whip up a sweet-tasting tea that lasts more than it should inside your palate. The sweet and creamy feel of this concoction is unforgettable.

The only downside to this tea is that the exact measurements of these ingredients are a carefully guarded secret that these chai makers at the shops hesitate to share. Despite this, this tea recipe has gained immense popularity and tastes like heaven when prepared even at home. In case Mawa is not available for the moment, you can try substituting it with dry milk powder although it is a not-so-good alternative to Khoya/Mawa. Check out the recipe here.

How To Prepare Sweet And Creamy Irani Chai ( Hyderabadi Dum Tea) Recipe

Sweet And Creamy Irani Chai ( Hyderabadi Dum Tea) Recipe

Sweet And Creamy Irani Chai ( Hyderabadi Dum Tea) Recipe Sweet And Creamy Irani Chai ( Hyderabadi Dum Tea) Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Desk Recipe Type: Tea Serves: 5 Ingredients TEA DECOCTION Water- 2 cups Assam tea leaves (chai Patti) -2 teaspoons or 2 tea bags Sugar- 2 teaspoons Whole green cardamoms lightly crushed-2 Cinnamon stick (lightly crushed) - 1 inch piece CREAMY MILK Whole milk (full-fat milk) -2 cups Khoya crumbled-2 tablespoons

How to Prepare Pour in the required quantity of water, tea leaves, sugar, green cardamoms, and cinnamon stick into a saucepan. Boil the infusion over sim-high heat. Cover the pan with a tight lid and reduce it to low flame. Cook on low heat for 30 long minutes. While the tea is brewing, prepare the milk mixture. Add milk to the pan and bring it up to medium-high heat. Again, reduce to medium flame and brew until milk is reduced to half the original quantity. Stir frequently. Now add the khoya and cook for 3-4 minutes to blend it completely with the milk. Use a tea strainer to strain the tea and pour a quarter cup of decoction into a serving cup. Add ¾ cup of the milk mixture. Serve immediately. If you do not own a tight-fitting lid to cover the saucepan, then seal it with whole wheat flour dough to not let any steam escape from the pan. If khoya is not available, then mix 2 tablespoons of milk powder with 1 tablespoon of milk and mix well. Use it in place of khoya. It may not be the best alternative but serves the purpose just as well. Replacing khoya with heavy cream or condensed milk will modify the taste but it is good enough to give it a try. When adding condensed milk, you can skip the sugar altogether.

Instructions Nutritional Information 5 - People

Calories: - 113kcal

Fat: - 6g

Protein: - 5g

Carbohydrate: - 10g

Cholesterol: - 14mg

Sugar: - 8g

Sodium: - 79mg

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

[ 4.5 of 5 - 101 Users]

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 23:34 [IST]