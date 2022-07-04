World Chocolate Day 2022: How To Prepare Homemade Chocolate Syrup Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

A day is not enough to celebrate with chocolates; however, World Chocolate Day, which falls on 7 July, gives us a good reason to celebrate the day with this healthy, flavourful and much-loved food item.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research, chocolates, regarded as "Food of the Gods", have many physical and psychological properties such as maintaining blood glucose levels, regulating blood pressure, lipid metabolism and reducing depressive symptoms like anxiety and depression. [1]

Here, we will discuss how to prepare chocolate syrup. It is an easy to make recipe and can be prepared with only a handful of ingredients. One can add chocolate syrup to milk, ice creams, pancakes or waffles, and also use it while preparing cookies or cakes.

Take a look at the recipe.

How To Prepare Chocolate Syrup

World Chocolate Day 2022: How To Prepare Homemade Chocolate Syrup World Chocolate Day 2022: How To Prepare Homemade Chocolate Syrup Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 5M Total Time 10 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 8 Ingredients One-third cup of water. Half cup of cocoa powder. One-third cup of white sugar, preferable coconut sugar. Half a teaspoon of vanilla extract. A pinch of salt.

How to Prepare In a saucepan, add water and allow it to get a bit warm. On a low flame, add cocoa powder, sugar and salt and mix well. Keep stirring the mixture until it gets thicker, if you want a Switch off the flame and add vanilla essence and mix well. Refrigerate in a sealed jar for a few hours before using. You can store chocolate syrup for around a week in the fridge. You can also use warm chocolate syrup, if required.

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 85

Calcium - 6.9 mg

Protein - 1 g

Carbohydrates - 21.7 g

Fiber - 1.6 g

Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

[ 4 of 5 - 14 Users]

Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 17:30 [IST]