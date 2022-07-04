ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Chocolate Day 2022: How To Prepare Homemade Chocolate Syrup

    Posted By:
    |

    A day is not enough to celebrate with chocolates; however, World Chocolate Day, which falls on 7 July, gives us a good reason to celebrate the day with this healthy, flavourful and much-loved food item.

    According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research, chocolates, regarded as "Food of the Gods", have many physical and psychological properties such as maintaining blood glucose levels, regulating blood pressure, lipid metabolism and reducing depressive symptoms like anxiety and depression. [1]

    Here, we will discuss how to prepare chocolate syrup. It is an easy to make recipe and can be prepared with only a handful of ingredients. One can add chocolate syrup to milk, ice creams, pancakes or waffles, and also use it while preparing cookies or cakes.

    Take a look at the recipe.

    How To Prepare Chocolate Syrup

    World Chocolate Day 2022: How To Prepare Homemade Chocolate Syrup
    World Chocolate Day 2022: How To Prepare Homemade Chocolate Syrup
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    5M
    Total Time
    10 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Dessert

    Serves: 8

    Ingredients
      • One-third cup of water.
      • Half cup of cocoa powder.
      • One-third cup of white sugar, preferable coconut sugar.
      • Half a teaspoon of vanilla extract.
      • A pinch of salt.
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • In a saucepan, add water and allow it to get a bit warm.
      • On a low flame, add cocoa powder, sugar and salt and mix well.
      • Keep stirring the mixture until it gets thicker, if you want a
      • Switch off the flame and add vanilla essence and mix well.
      • Refrigerate in a sealed jar for a few hours before using.
      • You can store chocolate syrup for around a week in the fridge.
      • You can also use warm chocolate syrup, if required.
    Instructions
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 1
    • Calories - 85
    • Calcium - 6.9 mg
    • Protein - 1 g
    • Carbohydrates - 21.7 g
    • Fiber - 1.6 g

    More CHOCOLATE News

    [ 4 of 5 - 14 Users]
    Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion