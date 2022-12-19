How To Prepare Forgotten Yet Very Delicoius Mor Kali Recipe Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Mor Kali (Mor Koozh) is a very ancient and forgotten recipe with an antique value attached to it. Probably our forefathers would relate to it and definitely prepare the most authentic version for those times.

As times roll, we make practical variations to the recipe to make the taste agreeable to the modern palate. Butter milk and rice flour are very common ingredients always found in the kitchen and light on the purse. Mor Kali is a dish that can use these ingredients to make upma or square pieces n a jiffy. If you want it crisper and crunchier, you could keep them longer on the slow flame before removing the final product from the gas.

This dish appeals to the current generation as well as the taste is something refreshing and delicious at the same time. Curd Chillies will only enhance its taste. If you want alternatives, you can dilute the dosa idly batter with water or curds and try preparing Mor Kali. You can grind coconut with red and green chilies and add to the batter. You can replace rice flour with Rava.

Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast, Evening Snack Serves: 4 Ingredients Rice Flour- 1 Cup - 250ml Sour Yogurt-1 cup Water-2 Cups FOR TEMPERING Sesame Oil-3 tbsp Mustard Seeds-1 tsp Few Curry leaves Mor Milagai or Curd Chillies-4 Asafoetida (Asafetida / Hing)- 2 Pinch FOR GARNISHING Sesame Oil-2 tsp

How to Prepare 1. Grease a plate with oil. 2. Beat the curd into thin butter milk in a bowl. Mix one cup of rice flour with this sour buttermilk. Add salt and stir, check for lumps. 3. Heat Sesame oil in a wok. Splutter mustard and add curd chillies (sundried fried chilli. Use red chilli if this isn't available.), Hing and curry leaves. 4. Add the rice flour/butter milk mixture on low flame. 5. Wait till the mixture becomes thick and shiny and starts leaving the sides like a rolling ball. Add 2 tsp of Til oil( using regular oil here would not give a nice taste) It should be of non sticky consistency. 6. Pour the Mor Kali on to the plate, level it, cut it into cubes. 7. You can also serve it as Upma. 8. Sesame oil gives nice flavor. But we can use regular cooking oil too but the taste will be compromised Instructions Nutritional Information People - Per Serving (250 g)

Calories - 360 Kca;s

Fat - 45 calories

Protein - 6g

Carbohydrates - 70g

Fiber - 2.25g

