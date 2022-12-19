Just In
Don't Miss
- News DCW notice after Muslim minor complains of rape and assault
- Technology Google Switching On End-To-End Encryption In Gmail On The Web
- Sports Ben Stokes in IPL Auction 2023: Which team will bid for the England all-rounder
- Finance EU Accuses Meta, Of Antitrust Breaches With Classified Ads
- Movies Bigg Boss 16 | After Tina Datta Leaks Sreejita De's Address, Fiancé Says He's Shocked: If Cursing Can Be...
- Education Latin American programme commences at University of Kerala
- Travel Want To Make Most Out of Your Trip? Don’t Miss on These Things
- Automobiles Hyundai Ioniq 5 Unveil Tomorrow – All You Need To Know
How To Prepare Forgotten Yet Very Delicoius Mor Kali Recipe
Mor Kali (Mor Koozh) is a very ancient and forgotten recipe with an antique value attached to it. Probably our forefathers would relate to it and definitely prepare the most authentic version for those times.
As times roll, we make practical variations to the recipe to make the taste agreeable to the modern palate. Butter milk and rice flour are very common ingredients always found in the kitchen and light on the purse. Mor Kali is a dish that can use these ingredients to make upma or square pieces n a jiffy. If you want it crisper and crunchier, you could keep them longer on the slow flame before removing the final product from the gas.
This dish appeals to the current generation as well as the taste is something refreshing and delicious at the same time. Curd Chillies will only enhance its taste. If you want alternatives, you can dilute the dosa idly batter with water or curds and try preparing Mor Kali. You can grind coconut with red and green chilies and add to the batter. You can replace rice flour with Rava.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Breakfast, Evening Snack
Serves: 4
-
- Rice Flour- 1 Cup - 250ml
- Sour Yogurt-1 cup
- Water-2 Cups
FOR TEMPERING
- Sesame Oil-3 tbsp
- Mustard Seeds-1 tsp
- Few Curry leaves
- Mor Milagai or Curd Chillies-4
- Asafoetida (Asafetida / Hing)- 2 Pinch
FOR GARNISHING
- Sesame Oil-2 tsp
-
1. Grease a plate with oil.
2. Beat the curd into thin butter milk in a bowl. Mix one cup of rice flour with this sour buttermilk. Add salt and stir, check for lumps.
3. Heat Sesame oil in a wok. Splutter mustard and add curd chillies (sundried fried chilli. Use red chilli if this isn't available.), Hing and curry leaves.
4. Add the rice flour/butter milk mixture on low flame.
5. Wait till the mixture becomes thick and shiny and starts leaving the sides like a rolling ball. Add 2 tsp of Til oil( using regular oil here would not give a nice taste) It should be of non sticky consistency.
6. Pour the Mor Kali on to the plate, level it, cut it into cubes.
7. You can also serve it as Upma.
8. Sesame oil gives nice flavor. But we can use regular cooking oil too but the taste will be compromised
- People - Per Serving (250 g)
- Calories - 360 Kca;s
- Fat - 45 calories
- Protein - 6g
- Carbohydrates - 70g
- Fiber - 2.25g
- How To Prepare A Filling And Healthy Curd Upma Recipe
- How To Prepare Thick And Soupy Matar Ka Nimona Recipe
- Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Most Ordered Desserts In India
- Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Most Ordered Snacks On Food Apps In India
- How To Prepare Vegetarian Hakka Noodles Recipe
- How to Prepare A Piquant Spicy Tuvar Dal Recipe
- How To Prepare A Festive Tilwali Bhuni Khichdi Recipe For Sankranti
- How To Prepare Nutrient dense Radish Kofta Recipe
- How to Prepare Tongue Tickling Crispy Bhindi Kurkuri Recipe
- How to Prepare an aromatic Fiery Curry Leaves Chutney
- How To Prepare Flavour-Dripping Gobi Bharwan Recipe
- How To Prepare Nutritious Vegetarian Thupka Noodles Recipe
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.