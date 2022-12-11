Just In
How To Prepare Flavoursome Masoor Dal Fry Recipe
Dal is generally used to refer to lentils or a curry made with lentils. Lentils come loaded with proteins and hence it is a preferred staple diet meant for vegetarians. Dal fry, tastes even better during monsoons when you feel like gulping something warm and tasty.
If you are in the mood for a simple dal-based dish that does not smell heavily of masalas you can certainly opt for this. Dal fry constitutes cooked dal, sauteed in a bed of masalas made of onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and spices seasoned with aromatic ghee.
Although the name says Dal Fry, there is really no deep frying done as everything is only sauteed and not fried. Dal fry preparations are essentially based on Toor dal, but many restaurants prepare it with a combination of Toor dal with masoor dal or masoor dal with yellow moong dal for to enhance its flavour and texture. Masoor Dal helps to lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels apart from maintaining blood pressure at normal. It also has folate that fights against heart risks.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 4
- Toor dal pigeon pea lentil- 1/2 cup,
- Masoor dal red lentil- 1/4 cup
- Moong Dal lentil-1/4 cup
- Ground turmeric -1/2 teaspoon
- Salt divided -1 teaspoon
- Wate-r 4 cups
- Ghee-1 tablespoon
- Large garlic cloves crushed -7-8
- Ginger crushed -1.5 inch
- Green chili sliced - to taste
- Medium tomatoes chopped-2
- Garam masala-1/8 teaspoon
- Red chili powder or to taste-1/8 teaspoon
- Kasuri methi dried fenugreek leaves, crushed-1 teaspoon
- Chopped Coriander -1 tablespoon
- Cumin seeds-1/2 teaspoon
- Dried red chili broken-1 whole
- Hing asafoetida-1/4 teaspoon
- Red onion finely chopped-1 medium
1. Rinse the dals, add turmeric, salt and 3 cups of water and transfer them to a pressure cooker.
2. Boil the dal for 4-5 whistles on high and then simmer for 3-5 minutes.
3. Heat ghee in a pan on sim flame. Splutter cumin seeds, add red chilli, hing, onion cubes, and cook for 5 more minutes.
4. Add crushed garlic-ginger and sliced green chili, and then tomatoes. Garam masala, red chilli powder and mix. Continue to cook till tomatoes turn soft and leave the sides of the masala. Moisten the mix with a one or two tbsp of water just to avoid burning of masalas..
5. Now pour in the boiled dal to the pan, add water for extra thinness, as per your requirement.
6. Add kasuri methi, chopped coriander, and ¼ tsp salt. Give it a good mix. Let the dal simmer for 5 more minutes on sim flame.
- People - 4
- Calories - 239kcal
- Fat - 4g
- Protein - 14g
- Carbohydrates - 37g
- Sugar - 4g
- Fiber - 16g
