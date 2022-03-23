For Quick Alerts
Tasty Recipes With Chicken: How To Prepare Chicken Fajitas With Indian Spices
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn
A fajita is a Texan and Mexican cuisine which is primarily made with any grilled meat, onions, peppers and served on a tortilla, commonly known as chapati or roti in India.
Chicken fajitas are a tasty and delicious recipe made with chicken breast and easily-available Indian spices like cucumber, pepper, onion, garlic, capsicum and apple cider vinegar. It is an easy-to-make recipe and is also gluten-free, low-calorie and dairy-free.
Here is the recipe for chicken fajitas which you can prepare with Indian spices. Must give it a try at home.
How To Prepare Chicken Fajitas With Indian Spices


Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
40 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dinner
Serves: 4
Ingredients
-
- Around 226 grams of chicken breast (2-3 chicken breast pieces).
- Around 80 g maida or refined wheat flour, kneaded.
- A cup of pineapple crush.
- A medium-sized lime, juiced and zested.
- To prepare lime zest, scrape off the peel of the lemon with a vegetable peeler or a lemon zester. Keep it separately. Then, squeeze the lemon for its juice.
- 3-4 garlic cloves, minced.
- A medium-sized onion, sliced into thin strips.
- Two medium-sized capsicums (preferably of red and yellow colour), sliced into thin strips.
- Three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.
- A medium-sized cucumber, chopped.
- A teaspoon of cumin powder.
- Two chillies, chopped (optional).
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce.
- A tablespoon of sweet, sour and spicy sauce. Any brand.
- Two tablespoons of coriander leaves, chopped.
- Four tablespoons of olive oil, divided.
- Salt to taste.
How to Prepare
-
- Slice chicken breast into thinner pieces (about an inch) to make them flavourful.
- Start with marinating the chicken. In a bowl, take pineapple crush, lemon juice, lime zest, apple cider vinegar, chillies, cumin powder, soy sauce, sweet, sour and spicy sauce, garlic, coriander leaves and salt to taste, and mix all of them well.
- Add chicken breast pieces into the bowl and let them marinate for around half an hour at room temperature.
- In a large pan, heat half the oil and add marinated chicken breast pieces and cook both sides well.
- Transfer the pieces to a plate.
- In the same pan, add the remaining oil and saute onions and capsicums until they are soft.
- Add the chicken pieces back to the pan and mix them well.
- Take the kneaded maida dough and prepare equal-sized chapatis.
- Once done, serve the fajitas into the chapatis.
- Top it with cucumber and coriander leaves.
Instructions
- You can add tandoori spice while marinating the chicken.
Nutritional Information
- People - 4
- Calories - 325
- Protein - 29 g
- Carbohydrates - 35 g
- Fiber - 2g
[ 3.5 of 5 - 61 Users]
Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
