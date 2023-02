How To Prepare At Home The Restaurant Style Tea Recipe

oi-Pundreeka Valli

Tea, despite its Chinese origins, has turned out to be a indispensable energy beverage in all Indian households. Whatever be the weather, be it freezing cold, or scorching hot sunny weather, we don't mind having a cup of hot tea to revitalize ourselves. It is not the weather; it is the willingness for a cup of refreshing tea that makes the world go around in all seasons. Delectable varieties such as masala tea, Suleimani tea, and so on have caught our fancy and imagination and are widely prepared in most households. It is a welcome alternative to coffee any day and especially with the ginger tea variety that offers good health in a steaming mug of aromatic tea, it is a way of bouncing back to life when you are especially fatigued at the end of the days work.

Hotel style tea is something that tastes so rich, and creamier and tastes way different. Certainly, there is something in it that beats the taste of home-made teas. It needs less milk and a special ingredient that adds richness and creamy consistency to this tea. Let us find out what it is.

How To Prepare At Home The Restaurant Style Tea Recipe Restaurant Style Tea Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 15 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: South Indian Serves: 2 Ingredients Milk-1 Cup Water-1 Cup Marie Biscuits-2 Tea Powder- 2 Tsp Sugar- 2 Tsp

How to Prepare 1. In a bowl, pour in milk, add sugar, water and tea powder. 2.Keep it for boil. 3. When it is about to boil, pour 2 tsp crushed and powdered biscuit or biscuit powder into the tea. Stir it well. 4. Continue to boil for 2 more minutes and then strain it, 5. Mix it using 2 glasses to get a foamy tasty restaurant style tea, Instructions Nutritional Information Serves - 2

KCals - 30

Fat - 24%

Protein - 12%

Carbohydrate - 64%



[ 5 of 5 - 103 Users]

Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 12:35 [IST]