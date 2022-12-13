How to Prepare an aromatic Fiery Curry Leaves Chutney Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

On any busy day, when you are just getting ready for work be it at home or office, sitting in front of the dining table, you yearn for something nicer to accompany the staple idlis and doses that usually adorn the daily menu. Chutney is perfect for this occasion as it answers your woes perfectly. This is a recipe that tastes fantastic not only on a busy day but on all the days.

Chutneys are the best accompaniments to rice, roti, idly or dose any day and you never get bored with the repetition. Dal roasted to perfection, with some chilies and curry leaves thrown in and that overpowering aroma of Hing, are enough to keep you glued to your seat and devouring them, The best way to consume it would with hot rice, with a spoon of this chutney and one or two spoons of coconut oil. You can never get bored with a chutney like this. On the days gravy is not left over, you can use this chutney with rice, mix it and savour the taste explosion and aromatic bliss inside your mouth.

How to Prepare an aromatic Fiery Curry Leaves Chutney

Ingredients Tuvar Dal / Togari Bele-1/4 cup Coconut, grated-1/2 cup Red Chilli, Byadagi + Guntur - 6-8 nos Few Curry Leaves Hing-1/4 tsp Tamarind -a small lemon size Little Jaggery Salt to taste Coconut oil, for roasting-1 tsp For seasoning Mustard-1 tsp Coconut oil-1-2 tsp Oil Few Curry Leaves How to Prepare On medium heat, in a teaspoon of oil, fry Toor dal, chillies and curry leaves. Add hing when the dal is crisp and golden. Blend roasted spices with coconut, tamarind, jaggery and salt with little water in a mixie till a little coarse and not too smooth. It tastes better that way. Temper the chutney with mustard and curry leaves. calories Per Serving

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 1

per serving - 16 cals

Fat - 36g

Protein - 15g

Carbs - 30g

Fiber - 16g

