How to Prepare an aromatic Fiery Curry Leaves Chutney
On any busy day, when you are just getting ready for work be it at home or office, sitting in front of the dining table, you yearn for something nicer to accompany the staple idlis and doses that usually adorn the daily menu. Chutney is perfect for this occasion as it answers your woes perfectly. This is a recipe that tastes fantastic not only on a busy day but on all the days.
Chutneys are the best accompaniments to rice, roti, idly or dose any day and you never get bored with the repetition. Dal roasted to perfection, with some chilies and curry leaves thrown in and that overpowering aroma of Hing, are enough to keep you glued to your seat and devouring them, The best way to consume it would with hot rice, with a spoon of this chutney and one or two spoons of coconut oil. You can never get bored with a chutney like this. On the days gravy is not left over, you can use this chutney with rice, mix it and savour the taste explosion and aromatic bliss inside your mouth.
How to Prepare an aromatic Fiery Curry Leaves Chutney
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Side dish/breakfast/lunch
Serves: 1 Bowl
-
Tuvar Dal / Togari Bele-1/4 cup
Coconut, grated-1/2 cup
Red Chilli, Byadagi + Guntur - 6-8 nos
Few Curry Leaves
Hing-1/4 tsp
Tamarind -a small lemon size
Little Jaggery
Salt to taste
Coconut oil, for roasting-1 tsp
For seasoning
Mustard-1 tsp
Coconut oil-1-2 tsp Oil
Few Curry Leaves
-
- On medium heat, in a teaspoon of oil, fry Toor dal, chillies and curry leaves.
- Add hing when the dal is crisp and golden.
- Blend roasted spices with coconut, tamarind, jaggery and salt with little water in a mixie till a little coarse and not too smooth. It tastes better that way.
- Temper the chutney with mustard and curry leaves.
- calories
- Per Serving
- People - 1
- per serving - 16 cals
- Fat - 36g
- Protein - 15g
- Carbs - 30g
- Fiber - 16g
