    How to Prepare an aromatic Fiery Curry Leaves Chutney

    On any busy day, when you are just getting ready for work be it at home or office, sitting in front of the dining table, you yearn for something nicer to accompany the staple idlis and doses that usually adorn the daily menu. Chutney is perfect for this occasion as it answers your woes perfectly. This is a recipe that tastes fantastic not only on a busy day but on all the days.

    Chutneys are the best accompaniments to rice, roti, idly or dose any day and you never get bored with the repetition. Dal roasted to perfection, with some chilies and curry leaves thrown in and that overpowering aroma of Hing, are enough to keep you glued to your seat and devouring them, The best way to consume it would with hot rice, with a spoon of this chutney and one or two spoons of coconut oil. You can never get bored with a chutney like this. On the days gravy is not left over, you can use this chutney with rice, mix it and savour the taste explosion and aromatic bliss inside your mouth.

    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    15 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Side dish/breakfast/lunch

    Serves: 1 Bowl

    Ingredients

    • Tuvar Dal / Togari Bele-1/4 cup

      Coconut, grated-1/2 cup

      Red Chilli, Byadagi + Guntur - 6-8 nos

      Few Curry Leaves

      Hing-1/4 tsp

      Tamarind -a small lemon size

      Little Jaggery

      Salt to taste

      Coconut oil, for roasting-1 tsp

      For seasoning

      Mustard-1 tsp

      Coconut oil-1-2 tsp Oil

      Few Curry Leaves

    How to Prepare
      • On medium heat, in a teaspoon of oil, fry Toor dal, chillies and curry leaves.
      • Add hing when the dal is crisp and golden.
      • Blend roasted spices with coconut, tamarind, jaggery and salt with little water in a mixie till a little coarse and not too smooth. It tastes better that way.
      • Temper the chutney with mustard and curry leaves.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 1
    • per serving - 16 cals
    • Fat - 36g
    • Protein - 15g
    • Carbs - 30g
    • Fiber - 16g

