How To Prepare A Nutritious Ragi Laddu With Dry Fruits Recipe
Appearances are deceptive and Ragi Laddu is no exception to it. Though on the outside, it looks dark, unwelcome, and unappetising, the benefits it yields after it is digested is something you should experience and then tell. It can be made kid friendly as well.
For instance, you could give them the Ragi laddu which is awesome both on taste and health quotient. It is a dessert that is primarily made of ragi sugar, ghee and nuts. Ragi Laddu is high on nutrients, iron rich, and dense on calcium. It is actually a wonder medicine that assists physical growth in children. This can be something you can consume without guilt of piling up layers on your midriff.
Earlier known as poor man's grain, which is a part of his daily meal, we need to credit the innovative minds that brought in host of uses for the grand old ragi. Ragi not only boosts immunity but strengthens your bones. An excellent weight loss aid, and diabetic friendly, the Ragi keeps you cool during summers, and stops cardiac diseases in their tracks.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Snacks, pre/post workout
Serves: 8
- White sesame seeds- 1/4 cups
- Cardamom powder- 1 tsp
- Sliced Pistachio- 1 tbsp
- Flax seeds - ¼ cup
- Ragi flour- 1 cup
- Ghee- 2 tbsp
- Desiccated Coconut- 1/4 cup
- Jaggery- 1 cup
- Water- 1/4 cup
- Walnut- 1/4 cup
- Peanut- 1/4 cup
1. Heat in a non-stick wok, some ghee to which stir in Ragi flour. After five minutes, transfer it to a bowl.
2. In another pan dry roast separately, the dry fruits and blend them in a mixer
3. Mix dry fruits powder with the Ragi flour and add desiccated coconut and cardamom powder.
4. Make a jaggery solution of one string consistency. Then switch off the gas.
5. After the jaggery solution becomes warm, add the prepared mixture to it and mix with a spoon. Now add chopped pistachios.
6. Before it cools completely, that when they are still warm to touch, prepare the laddus.
- Counts - 8
- Calories - 204 Kcals
- Fat - 10 g
- Protein - 3g
- Carbohydrates - 25 g
- Cholesterol - 7 mg
- Sugar - 13 g
- Fiber - 2g
