How To Prepare A Filling And Healthy Curd Upma Recipe
Curd Upma never fails to tantalise the taste buds of a die-hard South Indian culinary fan as it is a different variety of Upma that uses Suji and curd innovatively but tastes divine. Popular in most parts of India, today, it comes with many variations which people, the nation over, have tried and thanked themselves for. A comfort dish that can be dished out with mindless ease, in a jiffy, Upma is your rescue food when there is nothing in the kitchen to lay your hands on.
Curd Upma is rich in iron and boosts your immunity as well. This is served as a breakfast buffet in many restaurants. Also known as a weight loss diet food, Upma can aid in weight loss. Add this recipe to your collection and stir up an easy delicious dish within minutes.
Curd Upma Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Breakfast (Indian)
Serves: 4
-
Ingredients
- Onion finely chopped- 1/2 cup
- Curry leaves - 15-20 pieces
- Salt to taste
- Sugar 3-4 teaspoons (optional)
- Water 4 cups
- Beaten curd 3 cups
- Sujii/Rava- 2 and a half cups
- Oil 3-4 tablespoon
- Rai- 1 and a half teaspoon
- Hing- 1 teaspoon
- Channa dal 1 and 1/2 tablespoon
-
- Dry roast the sooji till it turns pink or the aroma emits.
- Heat oil in a wok, and splutter mustard, Hing, Channa Dal, chopped onions, and cook well. Add curry leaves and roasted suji.
- Add curry leaves and roasted sooji.
- Mix in sugar and add water and then half of curds and mix well.
- Then pour in the remaining curd.
- Let suji cook on sim flame till it thickens and grains separate. Turn off the flame and serve hot.
- 4 - People
- Calories - 192
- Fat: - 5.8 g
- Protein: - 4 g
- Carbohydrate: - 30.7g
- Cholesterol: - 0mg
- Fibre: - 0.3g
