Mahashivratri Recipes: How To Make Sabudana Bhel
Maharshivratri, a great festival for Lord Shiva devotees, is on 1 March this year. People, on this day, usually observe a fast or prefer eating pure and non-grain items, such as sabudana.
Sabudana, also known by the name Sago, Rabia, saksak and sagu, is an edible starch that is extracted from the pith of various types of tropical palm stems. It is then commercially converted into a small pearl-like shape for easy cooking. According to the USDA, a cup of sabudana contains around 135 g of carbs, 544 calories and 1.37 g of fibre.
Sabudana is a good energy-booster diet and helps provide us loads of energy during fasting. Also, it is gluten-free, meaning good for people with Celiac disease or any gluten allergy. Additionally, sabudana is also good for digestion and helps promote stronger bones. Make sure you eat sabudana in limited quantities as it may lead to weight gain when consumed in higher amounts.
Here is an easy sabudana bhel recipe you can try this shivratri. This recipe is made by combining sabudana with potato, peanuts and cashew nuts. Also, you have an option to sweeten it with jaggery or sugar powder or make it salty with rock salt or sendha namak, a salt type considered to be pure during the fasting period.
How To Prepare Sabudana Bhel
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Vegetarian
Serves: 2
-
- Half cup of sabudana.
- A tablespoon of peanuts.
- A tablespoon of cashews.
- A medium-sized boiled potato.
- Two teaspoons of ghee/cooking oil.
- Rock salt as per the taste.
- Half a teaspoon of lemon juice.
- A small green chilli (optional).
- A few coriander leaves for garnishing.
-
- Rinse sabudana well in water and then let it soak for around 4-5 hours. You can preferably soak it overnight. Drain and keep aside.
- Peel the potato and cut it into small pieces.
- Take a pan and dry roast peanuts and cashews separately until they are crisp and golden brown.
- In the same pan, heat ghee and add sabudana.
- Cook until the pearls get translucent, soft and slightly sticky.
- Add chopped potatoes, chillies, cashews and peanuts.
- Mix well and add rock salt.
- Transfer to eating bowls and add lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves.
- Serve hot.
- If you plan to eat sabudana bhel with jaggery or powdered sugar, it is better to avoid adding chillies, lemon juice and coriander leaves.
- People - 2
- Calories - 612
- Fat - 20 g
- Protein - 10 g
- Carbohydrates - 100 g
- Fiber - 8 g
