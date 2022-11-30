Homemade Recipes: Try This Healthy Peanut Butter Recipe (3 Flavour Variations) Recipes oi-Pundreeka Valli

Peanut butter, the very mention of it gets you asking for more. Considering that It is a bit pricey in the Indian markets, and your kids empty the entire bottle in a matter of minutes, you need to think of a better alternative, that does not mean unchecking the peanut butter from your shopping list. Thinking realistically, is it possible to prepare it at home without the least bit of compromising on the quality and taste?

We assure you it is ridiculously easy to make and comes with a few variations, you could try replacing peanuts with some other nut if you need a change in the usual flavour. The shelves of grocery stores will be usually stacked with three major varieties of peanut butter, namely -natural or organic, creamy or smooth and chunky or crunchy. Peanut butter comes loaded with nutrients, especially Vitamin E.

A research study, people who take this regularly are the last to develop heart disease and type 2 diabetes. For variation, add Honey, Maple Syrup or Agave to adjust the sweetness level, add spices like cinnamon and chilli powder for a tingling taste, add cocoa powder if you want a change, or add other nuts like cashews and almonds.

Homemade Recipes: Try This Healthy Peanut Butter Recipe (3 Flavour Variations) Homemade Recipes: Try This Healthy Peanut Butter Recipe (3 Flavour Variations) Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 20 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Side dish/Breakfast Serves: 20 servings Ingredients Basic Peanut Butter Unsalted shelled peanuts-2 cups Sea salt- Pinch to 1/2 teaspoon Honey-1 to 2 teaspoons Peanut or vegetable oil-1 to 3 teaspoons Almond Peanut Butter 1 cup (150 grams) unsalted shelled peanuts 1 cup (150 grams) unsalted whole almonds Pinch to 1/2 teaspoon sea salt 1 to 2 teaspoons honey 1 to 3 teaspoons peanut or vegetable oil, if needed Chocolate Peanut Butter 2 cups (300 grams) unsalted shelled peanuts Pinch to 1/2 teaspoon sea salt 2 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, plus more as needed 1/2 cup (45 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder 1 cup to 1 1/2 cups (170 grams) powdered sugar

How to Prepare How To Prepare:Basic Peanut Butter If you want the crunchy type of peanut butter, toss in 1/3 cup of the roasted peanuts into the mixer and use the pulse button around 8 times. Transfer these to a bowl for later use. Add the roasted peanuts to the mixer and run the blender for one minute. Scrape the sides and continue blending for another 3 minutes till it shows up shiny and smooth. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons of honey and see if it is too thick. If it is, then add oil teaspoon by teaspoon gradually till you see the desired results. Now add the peanuts which you had reserved to get the crunchy feel for the recipe. How To Prepare: Almond Peanut Butter 1. Pour the nuts into the blender. Blend for 1 minute. Scrape the sides of the bowl and process for another 3 minutes till it acquires the sheen and smoothness. 2. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons of honey then blend until combined. If it is too thick or dry, add oil, little by little until it reaches your expected consistency. How To Prepare: Chocolate Peanut Butter 1. Add roasted peanuts to the bowl of a food processor. Run the blender for a minute, scrape the sides of the bowl, and continue to blend for another 3 minutes until it appears shiny and smooth. 2. Add salt, oil, cocoa powder, and powdered sugar, and blend it for another minute until well mixed and shiny. Again, check if it is too thick, and add oil one teaspoon at a time, until it sets to the right consistency.

Instructions Nutritional Information tablespoon - 1

Calories - 95

Total Fat - 8 g

Protein - 3 g

Carbohydrate - 3 g

Cholesterol - 0 mg

Total Sugars - 1 g

Saturated Fat - 1 g

