Heerekai Bajji Recipe: How To Make Ridge Gourd Bajji
Heerekai bajji is a popular South Indian snack that is mainly prepared for an evening-time nibble. The heerekayi bajji is prepared with ridge gourd dipped in a spicy besan flour batter and deep fried.
The beerekaya bajji is an ideal tea-time snack, which can especially be had on monsoon days. The crispy and crunchy outer covering with a soft ridge gourd make this snack utterly mouth watering.
Bajji in general is a popular snack item in South India and is prepared for most festivals and parties. You can have a look at other bajji recipes like potato bajji and mirchi bajji for a variation.
The heerekai bajji is very simple and quick to prepare and is a perfect snack to make when guests arrive without prior notice. So, if you'd like to try some unique bajji, here is a recipe with a video and the step-by-step procedure with images.
HEEREKAI BAJJI VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Kavyashree S
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 4
-
Heerekai (ridge gourd) - ½
Besan flour - ½ bowl
Turmeric powder - ½ tsp
Hing - ¼th tsp
Red chilli powder - 1 tbsp
Jeera - ½ tsp
Salt to taste
Oil - 2 tbsp + for frying
Water - 1 cup
-
1. Cut the heerekai into half and peel the skin off - one half of it.
2. Cut it into small round slices and keep them aside.
3. Add besan into a mixing bowl.
4. Add turmeric powder and hing.
5. Add red chilli powder and jeera.
6. Add salt and mix well.
7. Add 2 tablespoons of oil into a heated pan.
8. Heat the oil for 1-2 minutes.
9. Add it to the mixture.
10. Add water little by little and make it into a smooth batter of pouring consistency.
11. Heat oil in a pan for frying.
12. Add the heerekai pieces in the batter and coat them properly.
13. Drop them one after the other in the oil and fry them on medium flame.
14. Once cooked on one side, flip them over to cook on the other side.
15. Fry them until they turn golden brown.
16. Remove them from the oil and serve hot.
- 1. The batter must be of pouring consistency, like a dosa batter.
- 2. You can add a little (1 tbsp) of rice flour to the batter to give it the extra crispiness.
- Serving Size - 2 bajjis
- Calories - 156.2 cal
- Fat - 6.3 g
- Protein - 4.1 g
- Carbohydrates - 22.5 g
- Sugar - 1.1 g
- Fibre - 3.2 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE HEEREKAI BAJJI
