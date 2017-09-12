ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heerekai Bajji Recipe: How To Make Ridge Gourd Bajji

    Posted By:
    |

    Heerekai bajji is a popular South Indian snack that is mainly prepared for an evening-time nibble. The heerekayi bajji is prepared with ridge gourd dipped in a spicy besan flour batter and deep fried.

    The beerekaya bajji is an ideal tea-time snack, which can especially be had on monsoon days. The crispy and crunchy outer covering with a soft ridge gourd make this snack utterly mouth watering.

    Bajji in general is a popular snack item in South India and is prepared for most festivals and parties. You can have a look at other bajji recipes like potato bajji and mirchi bajji for a variation.

    The heerekai bajji is very simple and quick to prepare and is a perfect snack to make when guests arrive without prior notice. So, if you'd like to try some unique bajji, here is a recipe with a video and the step-by-step procedure with images.

    HEEREKAI BAJJI VIDEO RECIPE

    HEEREKAI BAJJI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE RIDGE GOURD BAJJI | HEEREKAYI BAJJI RECIPE | BEEREKAYA BAJJI RECIPE
    Heerekai Bajji Recipe | How To Make Ridge Gourd Bajji | Heerekayi Bajji Recipe | Beerekaya Bajji Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Kavyashree S

    Recipe Type: Snacks

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • Heerekai (ridge gourd) - ½

      Besan flour - ½ bowl

      Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

      Hing - ¼th tsp

      Red chilli powder - 1 tbsp

      Jeera - ½ tsp

      Salt to taste

      Oil - 2 tbsp + for frying

      Water - 1 cup

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Cut the heerekai into half and peel the skin off - one half of it.

      2. Cut it into small round slices and keep them aside.

      3. Add besan into a mixing bowl.

      4. Add turmeric powder and hing.

      5. Add red chilli powder and jeera.

      6. Add salt and mix well.

      7. Add 2 tablespoons of oil into a heated pan.

      8. Heat the oil for 1-2 minutes.

      9. Add it to the mixture.

      10. Add water little by little and make it into a smooth batter of pouring consistency.

      11. Heat oil in a pan for frying.

      12. Add the heerekai pieces in the batter and coat them properly.

      13. Drop them one after the other in the oil and fry them on medium flame.

      14. Once cooked on one side, flip them over to cook on the other side.

      15. Fry them until they turn golden brown.

      16. Remove them from the oil and serve hot.

    Instructions
    • 1. The batter must be of pouring consistency, like a dosa batter.
    • 2. You can add a little (1 tbsp) of rice flour to the batter to give it the extra crispiness.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 2 bajjis
    • Calories - 156.2 cal
    • Fat - 6.3 g
    • Protein - 4.1 g
    • Carbohydrates - 22.5 g
    • Sugar - 1.1 g
    • Fibre - 3.2 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE HEEREKAI BAJJI

    1. Cut the heerekai into half and peel the skin off - one half of it.

    2. Cut it into small round slices and keep them aside.

    3. Add besan into a mixing bowl.

    4. Add turmeric powder and hing.

    5. Add red chilli powder and jeera.

    6. Add salt and mix well.

    7. Add 2 tablespoons of oil into a heated pan.

    8. Heat the oil for 1-2 minutes.

    9. Add it to the mixture.

    10. Add water little by little and make it into a smooth batter of pouring consistency.

    11. Heat oil in a pan for frying.

    12. Add the heerekai pieces in the batter and coat them properly.

    13. Drop them one after the other in the oil and fry them on medium flame.

    14. Once cooked on one side, flip them over to cook on the other side.

    15. Fry them until they turn golden brown.

    16. Remove them from the oil and serve hot.

    More SNACKS News

    [ 5 of 5 - 108 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close