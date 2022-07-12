Monsoon Soup Recipe For Good Health: How To Prepare Dill Leaves And Corn Soup Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

The monsoon season has arrived; soups make for a great monsoon diet and of course, sitting in our cozy beds and enjoying a warm soup has its own pleasure. This amazing food can be made in a variety of styles. Not only do soups taste good, but they also help preserve our health from monsoon-related illnesses like cough and fever.

Here is a recipe for a healthy monsoon soup made with dill leaves and corn. Dill leaves are known to be used in Ayurveda since ancient times due to their benefits related to the gastrointestinal system. They are also used as sedatives, diuretics, antispasmodics and cholesterol-lowering herbs.

The combination of dill leaves and corn gives a unique flavour to the soup. Take a look at the recipe and try it at home this monsoon season.

Monsoon Soup Recipe For Good Health: How To Prepare Dill Leaves And Corn Soup Monsoon Soup Recipe For Good Health: How To Prepare Dill Leaves And Corn Soup Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Vegetarian Serves: 1 Ingredients A tablespoon of dill leaves, finely chopped. Half tablespoon of cornflour. Three-fourth cup of canned cream style corn. Half tablespoon of butter. Two-small sized spring onions, chopped. 2-3 garlic, sliced into thin pieces. A small-sized carrot, chopped. A pinch of black pepper powder. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare Mix a bit of water into the cornflour and keep aside. Take a pan and melt the butter. Add spring onions, minced garlic and carrot and saute them for around 2-3 minutes on a medium-flame. Add canned cream style corn, salt to taste and around two cups of water. Allow them to cook for 6-7 minutes, stirring the mixture occasionally. Add dill leaves and cook again for two more minutes. Add cornflour mixture and cook further for a minute. Once done, serve on a soup bowl after sprinkling black pepper.

Instructions You can easily find canned cream style corn in your nearest grocery shop or online supermarket apps like Indiamart or BigBasket. Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 36

Protein - 0.4 g

Carbohydrates - 3 g

Calcium - 28.7 mg

Fiber - 0.6 g

