How To Prepare Low-calorie Green Gram Dosa At Home

Green gram dosa is a traditional low-calorie South Indian dish, also known as pesarattu, which is a great dish to have for all the weight-watchers. It hails from the state of Andhra Pradesh and it can be served as a breakfast dish or as an evening snack.

Green gram dosa is made with whole green moong beans, which are first soaked and then ground. It is then made into round-shaped dosas, usually served with chutney or sagu. Conventionally, it is also served with upma sometimes.

Green gram dosa with the help of other elements attains a unique mint green colour, which tastes as delicious as it looks. It is filled with a special flavour of coriander leaves, onions and rice flour.

A distinctive traditional method of this dosa is to remove the pan from the stove, pouring the batter and then letting it cook. This ensures that the dosa cooks well without sticking to the pan.

Green gram dosa is simple and quick to make at home and it does not take too much of your effort. So, learn how to make the green gram dosa by watching the video recipe. Also, read and follow the detailed step-by-step procedure containing images.

GREEN GRAM DOSA RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE GREEN GRAM DOSA | GREEN MOONG DAL DOSA RECIPE | PESARATTU RECIPE | GREEN MOONG BEANS DOSA RECIPE Green Gram Dosa Recipe | How To Prepare Green Gram Dosa | Green Moong Dal Dosa Recipe | Pesarattu Recipe | Green Moong Beans Dosa Recipe Prep Time 8 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 8 Hours15 Mins Recipe By: Kavyashree S Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 6-8 Ingredients Green gram - 1 cup Water - 2 cups (for soaking) + ¾th cup + ½ cup Coriander leaves (chopped) - ¼th cup Onion - 1 Green chillies - 6 Rice flour - 4 tbsp Salt - 1½ tsp Oil - 1 cup (for greasing) How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl and add the green gram. 2. Add 2 cups of water. 3. Cover it with a lid and allow it to soak overnight, that is about 6-8 hours. 4. Drain the water of the soaked green gram and keep it aside. 5. Take an onion. Cut the top and bottom portions. 6. Peel the skin off. 7. Cut it into half and further cut it into medium-sized pieces. 8. Take a mixer jar and add the cut onion chunks into it. 9. Further, add green chillies and chopped coriander leaves. 10. Add the soaked green gram along with ¾th cup of water. 11. Grind it into a smooth consistency. 12. Transfer the ground mixture in a bowl. 13. Add rice flour and salt to it. Mix well. 14. Add half a cup of water and mix it well to attain a smooth thick consistency. 15. Keep it aside. 16. Take a tawa (flat-pan) and allow it to heat up. 17. Take 2 tablespoons of oil and spread it on the tawa using half an onion. 18. Now, remove the pan off the stove and pour the batter, level it into round shapes. 19. Grease the dosa with a little amount of oil. 20. Remove off the excess batter with the griddle. 21. Allow it to cook for a minute. 22. Flip it over and allow it to cook for half a minute. 23. Remove the hot dosa from the pan and serve it with a side dish. Instructions 1. Make sure to grind the batter to a little thicker consistency than the normal dosa batter consistency.

2. Removing the pan off the stove while pouring the dosa batter can be optional. It might be useful if a traditional cast iron tawa is used instead of the non-stick tawa.

3. Make sure to remove off the excess batter on the tawa, as the dosa becomes too thick to eat. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 dosa

Calories - 86.4 cal

Fat - 0.3 g

Protein - 5.4 g

Carbohydrates - 14.2 g

Sugar - 1.5 g

Fibre - 5.9 g

