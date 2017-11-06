How To Prepare Fish Cutlet At Home Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Come any time of the year and fish is the most loved item for most people, especially Bengalis. Usually, they love to indulge in fish made items at home. Fish cutlet is a very commonly made recipe as a snack.

Here, we bring to you a very easy and quick recipe of fish cutlets that you could try as an evening snack or a side for main course.

We are sure your guests will love this recipe to the core. It is an ideal recipe for parties and pot-lucks. You can serve the same with a tartar dip or a mint chutney or any mayo of your choice. Here is a simple recipe to prepare the fish cutlets at home.

FISH CUTLET RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE FISH CUTLET AT HOME | FISH CAKE RECIPE | HOMEMADE FISH CUTLET RECIPE Fish Cutlet Recipe | How To Prepare Fish Cutlet At Home | Fish Cake Recipe | Homemade Fish Cutlet Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 35M Total Time 50 Mins Recipe By: Pooja Gupta Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 4 Ingredients Potatoes (cut into chunks) - ½ kg Sardines in spring water (drained) - 2 cans Chopped parsley - 4 tbsp Zest and juice lemon - 1 small Light mayonnaise - 3 tbsp Fat-free Greek yogurt (we used total 0%) - 4 tbsp Seasoned plain flour - 1 tbsp Sunflower oil - 4 tsp Green salad and lemon wedges, to serve How to Prepare 1. Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water until tender, for about 15-20 minutes. 2. Meanwhile, coarsely mash the sardines in a bowl. 3. Mix in 3 tablespoons of chopped parsley and half the lemon zest and juice. 4. Meanwhile, mix the mayonnaise and yogurt with the remaining parsley, lemon zest and juice and add some seasoning to it. 5. Drain the potatoes, then mash them until smooth. 6. Gently mix into the sardine mixture and season. 7. Shape into 8 fat fish cakes using floured hands, and then dust them lightly with the seasoned flour. 8. Heat half the oil in a non-stick frying pan and fry half the fish cakes for 3-4 minutes on each side until they turn golden and crisp. 9. Repeat with the remaining oil and fish cakes. 10. Serve with the lemony mayonnaise, salad and lemon wedges. Instructions 1. There’s no need to remove the calcium-rich bones from the sardines, as they are soft enough to be consumed. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 big cutlet

Calories - 287 cal

Fat - 13 g

Protein - 16 g

Carbohydrates - 29 g

Sugar - 2 g

Dietary fibre - 1 g

